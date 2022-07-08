7117 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 3003

Today, Clayco, a full-service, turnkey real estate, architecture, engineering, design-build and construction firm, celebrated the groundbreaking of X Phoenix II, a new 26-story mixed-use residential high-rise located at 201 W. Van Buren in Phoenix’s downtown core. Designed by Clayco subsidiary Lamar Johnson Collaborative (LJC), this 632,442-square-foot project is owned and developed by Chicago-based developer, The X Company.
Scottsdale-based Empire Group of Companies sold two neighboring parcels totaling 36.52 acres at roughly $15 million. Alliance Residential purchased 18.52 acres for approximately $6.857 million, and Garrett Companies purchased 18 acres for $7.8 million. Both buyers are proposing multifamily apartment communities for development on the respective parcels. Empire Group still...
The last major piece of land in Chandler available for a large single-family residential subdivision is a historic property. And that ain’t no bull. “This is the last of the 40 acres – everything else is like peanuts,” said David de la Torre, the city’s planning manager. “Everything else is just smaller infill stuff. So this is kind of the end of an era for Chandler.”
JLL Capital Markets announced today it has closed the $25.7 million sale of a retail portfolio comprising two shopping centers totaling 38,274 square feet in Phoenix and Scottsdale, Arizona. JLL marketed the properties on behalf of the seller, MDC Realty Advisors, a subsidiary of Epic Investment Services. An institutional buyer...
The Valley’s leading analyst of the Phoenix Metro housing market is predicting that almost the entire region could see a balanced market – with supply meeting demand – by September. Buckeye is already there, according to the Cromford Report, and “Queen Creek and Maricopa will be in...
The Home in Phoenix, a magnificent estate property with glorious views of Camelback Mountain and exquisite lush manicured grounds is now available for sale. This home located at 4423 N Camino Allenada, Phoenix, Arizona offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Robert E Joffe (Phone: 602-989-8300) at Launch Real Estate for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Phoenix.
PHOENIX - Gas prices continue their downward trend and one Valley gas station is taking things a step further. CK Food Mart is located at 20th Street and Osborn Road in Phoenix. The owners of the gas station first lowered gas prices last month, charging $4.99 per gallon when the average was close to $6.
Furnished Rental - 3 Month Minimum - Highly sought after single level condo. Close to Kierland and the walking distance to the Scottsdale Quarter. This condo features a spacious living room, and a large upgraded kitchen. Tons of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances. Large master with King bed, walk in closet and private bathroom. Guest bedroom has King Bed, large closet and entrance to the guest bathroom. This home has a private patio. Just steps to the pools, spa and fitness room. 3 MONTH MINIMUM. $2800 MAY TO OCT (NO UTILITIES). $3800 NOV TO APR. ALSO AVAIL FOR ANNUAL RENTAL (WITHOUT UTILITIES) $2800/MONTHLY ON ANNUAL LEASE.
Epicenter in Agritopia has added two new business that a spokeswoman for Johnston & Co. says “will complement Epicenter’s best-in-class health and wellness operators.”. The Beauty Boss Co. and The IVY are both coming to the emerging retail center. The Beauty Boss is owned by Denise Walsh BSN...
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you’ve been wondering where Phoenix stands in terms of stress and quality of life, well, as it turns out we’re faring better than most cities, but it also depends where in the Valley you live and work. A recently-released WalletHub study looked at...
There are plenty of places to get street tacos in Phoenix, but who stands out above the rest?. Here are three terrific spots to get your fix. Why it stands out: Delight in Chihuahua-style food at this eatery serving recipes that have been passed down through generations. Address: Check them...
A lucky guest at Desert Diamond Casino West Valley had a very happy Independence Day when they won a $521,437 grand progressive jackpot on July 4, 2022. The guest, who wishes to remain anonymous, was playing Buffalo Diamond when they won the massive jackpot. The lucky guest will join the...
Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market will return to WestWorld in Scottsdale over the weekend of September 16-18, 2022. The semi-annual shopping experience has a reputation for featuring quality vendors selling one-of-a-kind items and inspiring design, and continues to be a popular attraction for shopping enthusiasts across the Southwest. Attendees can shop all things vintage, local and handmade in a space of over 120,000 square feet filled with 150+ small businesses from across the country offering a vast selection of clothing, jewelry, furniture, vintage , decor and much more. Other highlights of the Market will include food trucks and live music.
The Scottsdale Home, a brand new Mortensen Signature residence boasts natural elegance and contemporary desert flair is now available for sale. This home located at 10929 E Fortuna Dr, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,800 square feet of living spaces. Call Laura L Lester (Phone: 480-734-7273) at Silverleaf Realty for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Scottsdale Home.
It’s a bird. It’s a plane. No, it’s just the best damn Detroit-style pan pizza and oh-so-juicy, crispy chicken tenders to ever hit Arizona, as the much-buzzed-about second location of Sam Fox’s Fly Bye officially lands at Desert Ridge Marketplace on July 14. What started as...
Postino WineCafe rolled out some new dishes and drinks just in time for summer! Available daily, these new summer menu items include some shareable snacks, an all-new charcuterie board, and refreshing cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages. Like most of Postino Winecafe‘s menu (like its famed boards and bruschetta), the new summer...
As one of only four advanced sommeliers in the state of Arizona, Wesam Kawa does everything from the heart. His success comes from learning as well as teaching and, staying true to himself has been the key to paving the way. As part of the Arizona sommelier community, I had...
Arizona State Cornhole Championships are happening this weekend, July 8-10, at Bell Bank Park. It's open to all Arizona residents. There will be multiple skill-level divisions for every level of competition. There will be 15 different cornhole tournaments for all levels of players, ranging from the true beginners to the most experienced players. For more information, visit arizonastatecornholechampionships.com.
Another local restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. While the summer months often bring a nice boon in restaurant visits in other areas of the country, the same is not true for many areas around Arizona. Due to the extreme heat, as well as seasonal visitors returning home for the summer, local eateries often see profits dwindle during this time of the year. It has been an especially difficult July for metro Phoenix restaurants, as many long-time favorites and established brands have shut down. That number appears to be climbing still, as another local establishment has officially called it quits.
PHOENIX - APS is offering its customers a special program aimed at saving them money on their electric bills, and it helps the company save stress on the grid, especially on high-demand days. The program is called Cool Rewards. If you register, you join thousands of others in the program...
Comments / 0