The father of a Parkland High School Shooting victim interrupted President Joe Biden’s Monday speech on gun control at the White House. Manuel Oliver, the father of Parkland victim Joaquin Oliver, interrupted Biden’s remarks during a televised event celebrating the passage of modest gun reform legislation. Oliver, whose interjection was broadcast by multiple networks, seemed to be expressing that the bill did not do enough to address the epidemic of gun violence in the county. “I’ve been trying to tell you this for years, for years,” he said.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO