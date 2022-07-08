ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

NH Chronicle: Sailboat racing on Lake Sunapee

WMUR.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday, July 12th — Tonight, Erin joins the Lake Sunapee Cruising Fleet for a night on the water. Plus, we...

www.wmur.com

Comments / 0

 

WCAX

Vermont police investigating drowning in North Hero

NORTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating an apparent drowning in Lake Champlain. Police say it happened around noon on Monday near the Shore Acres Inn and Restaurant in North Hero. Police say Carl “Ernie” Harris, 65, of Claremont, New Hampshire, was swimming with friends while trying...
NORTH HERO, VT
Manchester, NH
New Hampshire State
WMUR.com

NH Business: Checking in on New Hampshire's breweries

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire has over 100 beer brewers in the state. What's happened to them in the last few years, and has the taste for beer in New Hampshire changed?. To find out, Fred Kocher sat down with Dave Currier, founder of the Henniker Brewing Company, to learn the current state of New Hampshire's brewing industry.
MANCHESTER, NH
Seacoast Current

Newburyport, Mass Man Falls 50-feet While Hiking in NH

A Newburyport man fell 50 feet down a gully while hiking on Mt. Major in Alton Saturday afternoon. NH Fish & Game said Harvey Weener, 71, was rock climbing earlier with a friend and was hiking out around 4 p.m. on the Precipice Trail about a mile from the nearest trailhead when he fell. The fall left him unable to walk.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
WMUR.com

Video: Hot and humid with chance of storms

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A cold front arrives today, bringing a chance of scattered severe storms to New Hampshire this afternoon and evening. Today will be warmer and more humid with some hazy sun and clouds. A passing shower or thundershower will be possible in the morning hours, mostly in areas north and west of Concord. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon and early evening. There is a chance that a few storms may be severe with strong winds. Highs will be in the 80s with dew points in the 60s...the heat index may best 90 degrees for a few hours this afternoon.
CONCORD, NH
#Lake Sunapee#Sailboat
WMUR.com

Video: Summer heat on the way

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Temperatures and humidity will start increasing this week along with chances for showers or storms, more like typical July. Today will kick-off with a good deal of sunshine which will set up an upward temperature trend. Highs reach the mid 80s away from the cooler shoreline.
MANCHESTER, NH
WRGB

Gallons of spilled tar closes Vermont road

SPRINGFIELD, VT — An area of Route 11 in Springfield, Vermont is closed due to a tar spill. According to the State of Vermont Department of Public Safety, around 2,200 gallons of tar has spilled in the area of Bellows Road. Officials are asking motorists to avoid the area.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
Fritz Wetherbee
laconiadailysun.com

'It takes a Village': New owners give Paugus Bay complex new lease on life

GILFORD — Aglow with new tenants and freshly renovated, the Village at Paugus Bay is ready for a coming out party. Its new owners, Neil and Elisa Silver, are just getting started. The Silvers acquired the building when Neil’s investment banking business foreclosed on the previous owner. Rather than...
LACONIA, NH
WMUR.com

Alton firefighters conduct three rescues, including 2 on Mount Major

ALTON, N.H. — Multiple hikers are recovering after the Alton Fire Department conducted three simultaneous rescue missions on Saturday. Fire officials said two of the three rescues were on Mount Major, while the third involved a hiker who fell down a hill on the Precipice Path and suffered a head injury.
ALTON, NH
WMUR.com

Search resumes for missing Hampstead man last seen on Wednesday

HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — Hampstead police are still searching for a 79-year-old man who disappeared days ago. Officials said John Matson was last seen Wednesday on Amy Lane. News 9 was told he's about 6 feet tall, 180 pounds and has gray hair and a gray beard. He also suffers...
HAMPSTEAD, NH
WMUR.com

Amherst community mourns unexpected death of off-duty firefighter

AMHERST, N.H. — The Amherst Fire Department and local community are mourning the loss of a longtime firefighter and EMT after his unexpected death. Jim Lockwood began serving Amherst Fire Rescue in 1990 and later became one of the longest-standing members. According to the chief, Lockwood suffered a medical...
AMHERST, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Watch Angry Drivers Involved in a Fender Bender in Tilton, NH

I have a YouTube addiction and I don't think it's unhealthy. I like watching dash cam videos of terrible drivers. If nothing else, I can learn what not to do while driving, so it's educational right? Well, maybe not, because some of these drivers are doing things behind the wheel that clearly show they are not paying attention or they think that they own the road. Just search for "Idiots in Cars," on YouTube and you'll be entertained for hours watching fender benders, near misses, wrong-way drivers and plenty of distracted drivers.
TILTON, NH
WMUR.com

Bicyclist dies after colliding with motorcycle in Hancock

HANCOCK, N.H. — A bicyclist died after colliding with a motorcycle around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The crash happened on the intersection of Route 202 and Elmwood Road. Hancock Police said John Wojtas, 67, of Peterborough was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said the motorcyclist, Seamus Wibben, 26, of...
HANCOCK, NH
whdh.com

Manchester, N.H. man arrested after hitting 3 women with car

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire man has been arrested, facing charges after he allegedly tried to flee a police officer and hit three women with his car. At about 3 a.m. Sunday, Manchester Police responded to a Dubuque Street address for a report of a fight. When the officer arrived, he walked over to a group of a bout 20 people. As he did so, a man later identified as David Hamilton, 24, got into his car, put it into reverse, and accelerated toward a group of women. The car hit the women and a parked car. Still, he continued backing up, running the women over.
MANCHESTER, NH

