NH Chronicle: Sailboat racing on Lake Sunapee

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire man has been arrested, facing charges after he allegedly tried to flee a police officer and hit three women with his car. At about 3 a.m. Sunday, Manchester Police responded to a Dubuque Street address for a report of a fight. When the officer arrived, he walked over to a group of a bout 20 people. As he did so, a man later identified as David Hamilton, 24, got into his car, put it into reverse, and accelerated toward a group of women. The car hit the women and a parked car. Still, he continued backing up, running the women over.
