NH Chronicle: Sailboat racing on Lake Sunapee

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A cold front arrives today, bringing a chance of scattered severe storms to New Hampshire this afternoon and evening. Today will be warmer and more humid with some hazy sun and clouds. A passing shower or thundershower will be possible in the morning hours, mostly in areas north and west of Concord. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon and early evening. There is a chance that a few storms may be severe with strong winds. Highs will be in the 80s with dew points in the 60s...the heat index may best 90 degrees for a few hours this afternoon.

CONCORD, NH ・ 10 HOURS AGO