ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

Court Street Pool back open following renovations

By McKenna Golat, Port Huron Times Herald
The Times Herald
The Times Herald
 4 days ago

Port Huron Recreation Department announced the Court Street Pool will be open at 2 p.m. today with completed upgrades.

Renovations to the pool included tile resurfacing, installation of new flood lights and deck repairs. Both the Court Street Pool and Sanborn Pool received new roofs as well.

Admission to both pools is free. Children 11 and younger are required to be with an adult. Lifeguards will be on duty at both pools.

Open swim at Court Street Pool is 2 to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday until Aug. 19. . The pool is located at 2025 Court St.

Open swim at Sanborn Pool is Saturdays and Sundays from 2-7 p.m. until Aug. 14. Sanborn Pool is located at 1919 Sanborn St.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Court Street Pool back open following renovations

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Port Huron, MI
Lifestyle
City
Port Huron, MI
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Court Street#Lifeguards#The Court Street Pool#Sanborn Pool
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Times Herald

The Times Herald

2K+
Followers
830
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT

thetimesherald.com is the home page of Port Huron Michigan with in depth and updated Port Huron local news.

 http://thetimesherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy