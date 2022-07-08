Look: Curtis Brooks Rocks New Colts Uniform

Brooks and Pierce could be significant pieces for Indianapolis as rookies.

CINCINNATI — Former Bearcats defensive lineman Curtis Brooks was the final UC player selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, yet, he looks like a first-round pick in his new Indianapolis Colts uniform.

The 216th pick in this year's draft looks right at home in the white and blue.

According to Horseshoe Huddle writer Zach Hicks, Brooks has every opportunity to start at one of the Colts' open backup defensive tackle spots.

"I am officially staking my claim on this hype train heading into the 2022 season," Hicks wrote recently . "The Colts have a wide-open battle behind the two starting defensive tackles heading into camp, and rookie Curtis Brooks is more than capable of having a monstrous camp to solidify his spot.

"Brooks, 24, is an older prospect that was a late bloomer in college. While that may concern some, he was simply outstanding a year ago with the Cincinnati Bearcats. He finished his final collegiate season with 12.5 tackles for a loss, 7.5 sacks, and one of the highest pass-rush win rates in the entire country."

Brooks is used to being overlooked, and then boom, he makes an impact. Don't be surprised if he and fellow rookie Colt Alec Pierce play a significant amount of snaps in their first NFL season.

