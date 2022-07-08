ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Former Tulsa mayor, Honorary Consul of Japan speaks on Abe assassination

By FOX23.com News Staff
 4 days ago
Dewey Bartlett Tulsa Mayor Dewey Bartlett speaks to reporters after Attorney General Scott Pruitt declined to investigate the mayor for ouster. (April Hill)

TULSA, Okla. — Shinzo Abe, the former Prime Minister of Japan, was assassinated during a campaign speech on Friday.

Politicians from around the world are sharing their statements, including Dewey F. Bartlett, Oklahoma’s Honorary Consul of Japan.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s assassination. I had the honor of serving as Mayor of Tulsa during the time of his leadership and worked closely with his ambassador and the Japanese State Department. He was truly a visionary and helped build a relationship with Oklahoma that continues to strengthen to this day. His senseless killing is an atrocity, and I send my condolences to his family during this difficult time.”

Bartlett was appointed in 2021 and works with the Consulate-General of Japan in Houston to promote a deeper understanding of Japan in Oklahoma. Bartlett served as the Mayor of Tulsa from 2009 to 2016. He currently serves as President of the Keener Oil & Gas Company in Tulsa.

