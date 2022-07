More information on COVID-19 treatment options available here. √ Follows announcement of new free treatment hotline launched Monday. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the launch of a new public awareness campaign on treatment options for people who test positive for the coronavirus and have symptoms. The approximately $1 million awareness campaign will run in English and Spanish across TV, radio and digital media, encouraging New Yorkers to test early for COVID-19 and treat it as soon as possible if they test positive.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO