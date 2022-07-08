ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamaqua, PA

On This Date: (July 8, 2008)

Times News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly 8, 2008 - Matt Roberts blasts three home runs to power Tamaqua to a 15-1 victory over Hazleton in the loser’s bracket...

Times News

Search ends for missing PV man

The body of René Figueroa, 21, Panther Valley, was reportedly found at around 10:15 a.m. Sunday, two days after witnesses say he jumped from a boat into Lake Hauto. Figueroa’s body was found near the Third Beach area of the lake. That area is in Schuylkill County. The lake spans Carbon and Schuylkill counties.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

Brown, Gursky score MVS wins

After somewhat of a slow start to the season, defending Mahoning Valley Speedway Sportsman Modified champion Jaden Brown of Kunkletown is back to showing the form that carried him to the top of the standings last year as he drove to his second consecutive victory. Brown needed only one lap...
KUNKLETOWN, PA
Newswatch 16

Giants Despair Hillclimb returns to Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It's the green light for the annual racing weekend in Laurel Run near Wilkes-Barre. "We have another running of the Giants Despair Hillclimb, it's been going on since 1906 it's a tradition to the town you know covid kind of put a halt to one year but the last few years we've been back up and running good. We have 94 cars this year so you know it's the price of gas and how the world is today it's a good show out," said Bill Feist, Vice President of Giants Despair Hillclimb Association.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Cyclists ride to support Go Joe

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The latest event supporting Go Joe 25 took place Sunday afternoon in Luzerne County and gave more of an incentive than just helping those at St. Joseph's Center. The Cycle Yard in Pittston brought its stationary cycling bikes to Susquehanna Brewing Company in Jenkins Township.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Bumble Bee Hollow Golf Center to permanently close

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Bumble Bee Hollow Golf Center in Dauphin County is closing permanently on September 30, 2022. The golf center does not own the land they operate on, which was recently converted into a Conservation Easement. Due to the new conservatory efforts, Bumble Bee Hollow’s driving range will no longer be allowed […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Farming history on display in Tunkhannock

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — A celebration of our area's farming history was on display this weekend in Wyoming County. The tractor took center stage over the weekend at Lazybrook Park in Tunkhannock. Vendors set up tents; there was food too. The weekend also served as a bit of a history...
TUNKHANNOCK, PA
Times News

Schuylkill County marriage licenses

Norlina M. Schartel, 21, and Brandon J. Rex, 24, both of Tamaqua. Sara N. Regrut, 24, and James Q. Beaumont, 25, both of Tamaqua. Tionna D. Heffelfinger, 23, and Derek M. Beers, 32, both of Tamaqua. Kerly G. V. Guerrero, 38, and Matthew R. Stahler, 48, both of Tamaqua. Amber...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

Carbon County property transfers

Mildred S. Crawford to Marjorie A. Crawford, P.O. Box 70, Lake Harmony, property at 93 Ruffed Grouse Court, Lake Harmony, $1. 69 Greenwood LLC to JSRM1 69 Greenwood LLC, Danville, property at 69 Greenwood Road, Lake Harmony, $350,000. Sun Energy, U.S.A., LLC, to Pocono Lion Land Development LLC, Allentown, Lot...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

VFW Benefit for Anthony in Muncy

MUNCY, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A community is coming together to support a local man after a near-death accident. Friends, family, and members of the community came out to the VFW in Muncy for a benefit for Anthony Mitchell. To see all these people here, it’s overwhelming number one and I’m glad they came out. […]
MUNCY, PA
Times News

PSP officers are promoted

Forty-two personnel of the Pennsylvania State Police were promoted and were recognized at a ceremony recently at Bishop McDevitt High School in Dauphin County. • Brianne L. Glad was promoted to corporal and assigned to the Troop M, Bethlehem. Glad enlisted in 2007. • Kyle G. Gruber was promoted to...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Times News

Schuylkill prepares for fall cleanup

Schuylkill County is gearing up for its annual fall cleanup. The cleanup will take place from Sept. 6 through Sept. 17 among 16 sites: Pottsville, Minersville, the CES landfill in Hegins, Girardville, North Manheim Township, Schuylkill Haven, Wayne Township, Porter Township, Pine Grove Township, the Tamaqua Transfer Station, Ringtown, New Ringgold, Mahanoy City, Branch Township, East Union Township and Tremont.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

Poker run raises $8,500 for cancer research

Ninety-eight motorcyclists took part in the 13th Annual David F. Formica Poker Run and helped raise over $8,500 for cancer research and scholarships. “We usually end up with between 75 and 100 riders,” Pam Formica said. “We had 89 last year.”. In a poker run, each rider starts...
JIM THORPE, PA
Times Leader

MYST coming to Mountain Top

FAIRVIEW TWP. — Luzerne County devotees of a popular Jim Thorpe eatery have good reason to get misty eyed: MYST is coming to Mountain Top. Co-owner Joshua Crownover confirmed that he and his business partners have purchased the building at 12 Kirby Ave. which formerly was home to Lanahu Ales, where they plan to open a restaurant similar to MYST.
MOUNTAIN TOP, PA

