Morgan Smith has joined Rutgers softball this week, giving the Scarlet Knights a player who can make an impact both as a pitcher but also as an outfielder. The former LSU star stood out last season as a sophomore. In 2020 as a high school senior, Morgan was the No. 28 player in the nation according to FloSports. Last season as a pitcher, she went 2-0. Throughout her college career. Morgan has appeared in 38 games, going 11-of-42 from the plate (she was 10-for-33 last season including two home runs). She joins Rutgers via the transfer portal with two seasons if eligibility remaining: LSU Transfer...

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 20 MINUTES AGO