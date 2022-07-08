NYers can now digitally pre-screen for REAL ID before heading to DMV

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New Yorkers can now digitally pre-screen their application for a REAL ID or Enhanced ID prior to visiting the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

Folks can use the online tool to confirm whether they have the verification documents required to successfully complete their transaction at the DMV — rather than taking the time to go there only to find out they don’t have enough documentation.

The DMV has developed a new digital pre-screening process at its newly opened Innovation Centers in New York City, Long Island, Westchester, Rockland and Onondaga counties as well as in Albany. Additional offices will become available throughout the state and will also offer this service starting in the fall. The DMV encourages individuals to apply for REAL ID or Enhanced ID before the federal deadline next year .

Beginning on May 3, 2023, a standard license or non-driver ID will no longer be accepted at airport security checkpoints within the United States. The federal REAL ID Act will require all domestic air travelers to have a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, permit, ID card, or Passport to get through security and board the plane.

Additionally, an Enhanced ID costs an extra $30 and can be used as identification when returning to the United States by land or sea from Canada, Mexico, and some countries in the Caribbean, instead of a Passport. The DMV also issued guidance to help customers avoid the top 5 most common mistakes people make when seeking to get a REAL ID.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.