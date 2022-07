GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Many in Goshen Township are eager to rebuild after their homes were damaged by Wednesday's tornado, but some are running into roadblocks. Richard Christman says he's still waiting on his insurance company's claims adjuster to come out after the tornado ravaged the barn that's been in his family for over 100 years, as well as the adjoining greenhouse.

