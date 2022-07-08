ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason City, IA

Kayak and canoe park now open in Mason City

KAAL-TV
 4 days ago

(ABC 6 News) - Mason City's new kayak-canoe-fishing park is now open. Members of the community a...

www.kaaltv.com

KCRG.com

Cedar Falls Police investigate dog attack

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday at approximately 5:10 pm, Cedar Falls Police responded to the 2900 block of Apollo St. for a report of a dog attack. Investigators say an adult female was attacked by her dog and sustained serious injuries. Police say the owner was transported via ambulance...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Southern Minnesota News

Charges: Wells man destroyed crops, other property during off-road run

A Wells man is accused of damaging crops and other property when he ran his pickup off-road earlier this month. Christopher John Warmka, 51, was charged with felony 1st-degree damage to property last week in Faribault County Court. A criminal complaint says Faribault County deputies responded July 2 to a...
WELLS, MN
WHO 13

Derecho leaves some crops in Kossuth County flattened

ALGONA, Iowa — Storms which rolled across Iowa Tuesday did some damage around Algona and in northern Kossuth County. The high winds downed branches all over town. One giant branch landed on the car of Brian Wilson, News Director at KLGA. The branch damaged his car so bad it wasn’t able to be driven. Charissa Mueller, […]
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA
Mason City, IA
KIMT

Hampton man pleads guilty to theft, destruction of automobile

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of stealing and then destroying a car is pleading guilty. Joseph Alan Howell, 27 of Hampton, is accused of stealing a Ford Mustang in Nora Springs on March 24, then destroying the vehicle. Law enforcement says the Mustang was later found abandoned in Keokuk County.
HAMPTON, IA
myaustinminnesota.com

Grand Meadow woman injured in two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 63 in Mower County Friday afternoon

A Grand Meadow woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 63 in Mower County Friday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2010 Buick Enclave being driven by 62-year old Gale Denise Gavin of Grand Meadow was traveling southbound on Highway 63 at approximately 2:29 p.m. Friday afternoon, and a 2009 Volkswagen Passat being driven by 43-year old Shaun Michael Jordan of Spring Valley was northbound on Highway 63 when a tire came off of Jordan’s vehicle and struck Gavin’s vehicle at mile marker 22 in Racine Township.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
adelnews.com

'This case is not ... gathering dust': Investigation continues 10 years after Evansdale girls were killed

A decade after two young girls from Evansdale were abducted and murdered, investigators and family are still searching for answers. Cousins Elizabeth Collins, 8, and Lyric Cook-Morrissey, 10, were abducted while riding their bikes in Evansdale in Black Hawk County on July 13, 2012. Their bodies were found seven months later by hunters in rural Bremer County, about 25 miles away.
EVANSDALE, IA
KIMT

Former fugitive sentenced for drugs and fake bank account in North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa – A wanted woman has now been sentenced in Cerro Gordo County. Mariah Leigh Jurgena, 28 of Mason City, was arrested on several outstanding warrants on May 18 in Mason City. Law enforcement says she was found in the area of 21st Street SW and South Grover Avenue and had methamphetamine in her possession.
MASON CITY, IA
kwayradio.com

Nashua Postal Worker Arrested

A Nashua woman, who slammed into a semi while working as a rural route postal carrier, has been arrested and charged for seriously injuring her passenger, according to KIMT. 46 year old Carey Agnitsch was arrested on Friday and charged with Serious Injury by Vehicle. Agnitsch was driving down Timber Avenue in Floyd County on July 26th of last year when she collided with the semi at the intersection of 270th Street. The semi had the right of way and there was nothing blocking the view of Agnitsch, who failed to brake or make any attempt to avoid the semi. Both Agnitsh and her passenger had to be extracated from her vehicle. They were taken to Mayo Clinic for treatment of serious injuries. The semi driver was not hurt. Agnitsch, who has a history of drug use tested positive for drugs while in the hospital, although it has not been reported which drugs were in her system.
NASHUA, IA
Power 96

State Patrol – Hayfield Woman Injured in Alcohol Involved Crash

Mantorville, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is indicating alcohol was involved in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening that sent a Hayfield woman to the hospital. The crash was reported around 7:15 PM in Dodge County. The State Patrol says 34-year-old Molly Loomis was the lone occupant of a small SUV when it crashed into the ditch along Highway 57 near the intersection with Dodge County Road 22 about 4 1/2 miles north of Mantorville.
HAYFIELD, MN
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa doctor loses legal challenge to licensing sanctions

A Polk County judge has upheld the state’s right to sanction an Iowa doctor who surrendered his Minnesota license while under investigation for substandard care. In a lawsuit filed late last year, Dr. Dennis Colby, 67, of the Iowa Specialty Clinic in Belmond, Iowa, claimed the Iowa Board of Medicine couldn’t legally penalize him for “the mere surrender of his license to practice medicine in the state of Minnesota.”
IOWA STATE
KAAL-TV

Osage tops Forest City 9-2 to go to 2A-3 Baseball Championship

(ABC 6 News) -- Forest City baseball fans of all ages hoped home-field advantage would propel the Indians to victory in their Class 2A-3 Semifinal against Osage on Saturday. In the bottom of the first inning, the Indians got the early 1-0 lead when senior Carter Bruckhoff laced one into center field off Osage pitcher Max Gust. The Green Devils countered in the top of the second inning in an unconventional way. The umpire called a balk on Forest City pitcher Truman Knudtson, allowing Osage's Luke Scharper to score from third base.
FOREST CITY, IA
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Farmer Fined After Ignoring Manure Plan For Years

Farmers in Iowa must follow state laws when it comes to land application of manure. These laws are in place to keep manure out of waterways and protect environmentally sensitive areas. One of the regulations that are in place when it comes to manure application is the amount you can...
IOWA STATE
KAAL-TV

Iowa Class 2a Region 5 Championship Preview

(ABC 6 News) - The field continues to dwindle in Iowa softball as we get deeper into the postseason. Monday in Worth County the Central Springs Panthers are taking on the Osage Green Devils for the regional final. ABC 6 Sports Reporter Richard Denson has a preview of the matchup.
WORTH COUNTY, IA
KAAL-TV

Man dead after crash in Winnebago County

(ABC 6 News) - A Buffalo Center man was killed Sunday in a one-vehicle crash in Winnebago County. According to the Iowa State Patrol the crash occurred Sunday just after 4 p.m at County Road - R 20 and 390th Street in Winnebago County. The Iowa State Patrol says that...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
KIMT

Second Mason City man sentenced for Grundy County burglaries

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa – Trying to steal ATMs in Grundy County is sending a second Mason City man to prison. Brandon Wayne Hufstedler, 36, pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary, three counts of third-degree burglary, and second-degree criminal mischief. He was sentenced as a habitual offender to a total of 15 years behind bars.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IA

