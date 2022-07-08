Ridgefield Thrift Shop and Housing Authority Celebrate Ballard Green Pavilion and Signage

If you have been by the Library recently, you know that our new building project is in full swing and moving swiftly along! Thank you so much for your patience as we remain open in our current building throughout our onsite construction and do our best to continue to deliver the collections, programs and services our community relies on. We are asking for more understanding now, as our existing small onsite parking lot and drive-through must be excavated for the installation of new drainage and water pipes.

NEW CANAAN, CT ・ 3 HOURS AGO