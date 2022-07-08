ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

Ridgefield Thrift Shop and Housing Authority Celebrate Ballard Green Pavilion and Signage

hamlethub.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ridgefield Housing Authority extends its gratitude to the Ridgefield Thrift Shop for their grant of $20,000 to support the construction...

news.hamlethub.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hamlethub.com

New Canaan Library construction update! Parking lot must close for summer

If you have been by the Library recently, you know that our new building project is in full swing and moving swiftly along! Thank you so much for your patience as we remain open in our current building throughout our onsite construction and do our best to continue to deliver the collections, programs and services our community relies on. We are asking for more understanding now, as our existing small onsite parking lot and drive-through must be excavated for the installation of new drainage and water pipes.
NEW CANAAN, CT
hamlethub.com

What makes you crack a smile in Ridgefield? Meet Kate Hartford

Enjoying summer days close to home, at events and venues unique to your hometown, are some of the most memorable experiences in life (plus, you can get cozy in your own bed at the end of a fun-filled day). Our series “What makes you crack a smile” highlights the local...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Off the Wall Studio’s Norwalk Showroom Grand Opening July 16

Off the Wall Studio’s Showroom Grand Opening on July 7th, 2022 at 145 Water Street, 2nd Floor. Off the Wall Studio is a high-end decorative finish and wallpaper manufacturer company. Off the Wall Studio's wallpaper panels are each detailed and handcrafted at their production studio in SoNo. The Artisans...
NORWALK, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridgefield, CT
Ridgefield, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Fairfield: BeadFreeForever

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You’re IT BeadFreeForever!
FAIRFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Save the Date for New Canaan Library's 15th Annual Literary Luncheon - November 10, 2022!

New Canaan Library will hold its 15th Annual Literary Luncheon on November 10, 2022 featuring Madeline Miller and her second novel, Circle. Madeline Miller grew up in New York City and Philadelphia and studied Classics at Brown University. The Song of Achilles, her first novel, was awarded the 2012 Orange Prize for Fiction and was a New York Times Bestseller.
NEW CANAAN, CT
hamlethub.com

What makes you crack a smile in Wilton? Meet Jennifer Angerame

Enjoying summer days close to home, at events and venues unique to your hometown, are some of the most memorable experiences in life (plus, you can get cozy in your own bed at the end of a fun-filled day). Our series “What makes you crack a smile” highlights the local...
WILTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signage#Enjoyment#Ballard Green Pavilion#Pavilion Sign Dedication#The Thrift Shop
Register Citizen

Westport’s oldest food establishment gets new life, owners

WESTPORT — The shingled shop near the beach has been serving food to residents for more than a century — a history that was in jeopardy last year when the owners planned to move south. Located at 222 Hillspoint Road, it has served the Old Mill beach area...
WESTPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

SilverSource Receives $50,000 Grant to Help Struggling Seniors Stay in their Homes

SilverSource, the nonprofit agency providing services and resources for older adults in the Stamford area, received a $50,000 grant from the John H. & Ethel G. Noble Charitable Trust to support the organization’s Individual Assistance: Housing Stability Program in 2022. The SilverSource Housing Stability Program provides financial assistance, counseling...
STAMFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

First and Only Female Mayor of Brewster Passed away Last Tuesday at age 80.

Irene Theresa Hagan of Brewster, New York, was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She left us suddenly on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at the age of 80. Irene was born in the Bronx to John J. Lord and Sophie (Peters) Lord. She graduated from St. John’s Elementary School in the Bronx and The Assisium High School in Manhattan. Upon graduation, Irene worked as a secretary in New York City. On October 17, 1964, she married David Patrick Hagan at St. John’s Church in Kingsbridge. They began their family in the Bronx and then moved to Brewster 46 years ago to raise their children.
BREWSTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Eyewitness News

Tree remains on top of Southington house for nearly 2 years

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A tree has been on a Southington house for nearly two years. Neighbors can’t believe nothing’s been done about it. The house has been condemned. People want action, and they have questions. Now we have the answers tonight. “Nothing has been done about it....
SOUTHINGTON, CT
hamlethub.com

Danbury Youth Services honors supporters at annual breakfast

This year’s annual Butterfly Breakfast hosted by Danbury Youth Services (DYS) was a way to thank donors and share the impact their generosity has had on youth and families in the community. At the breakfast, held June 28th at the Amber Room Colonnade, it was clear that DYS supporters are critical to helping the agency fulfill its mission to empower youth to build positive and fulfilling lives.
DANBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Thousands expected to turn out for Guilford Expo July 15-17

GUILFORD — With temperatures anticipated to be in the high 80s, into the 90s this coming weekend, chocolatier Edward Heller of Chocolate Moonshine DC is planning to bring fudge to Craft Expo 2022. “Because of the weather the only thing I’ll be bringing with me is our fudge.” Heller...
GUILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Crumbl Cookies opening in North Haven July 15

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Crumbl Cookies, a fast-growing cookie brand that's enjoyed viral social media fame on TikTok, is planning a July 15 grand opening for its North Haven location. The store will open at 411 Universal Drive North, in the DICK'S Sporting Goods plaza.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
westportlocal.com

Sandy “Girl” Bairaktaris, 13, Died; Best Dog Ever

Sandy “Girl” Bairaktaris, a rescued English Labrador Retriever mix, formerly of Redding, died at home in Westport Monday, July 11th, surrounded by her family and friends after a short & courageous battle with old age. She was (about) 13 years old in real time, 91 in dog-years, and forever three years old at heart.
WESTPORT, CT
New Haven Independent

Letter: Ansonia Real Estate Deal Smells Fishy

In a recent Valley Independent article, Ansonia Mayor David Cassetti claimed that his administration is, ​“the most transparent…this city has ever seen.” This is laughable. Despite multiple inquiries, the administration hasn’t been open about how they intend to spend — or already have spent– $5.5M in ARPA funds...
ANSONIA, CT
Scribe

1458 E Main St 3

It is a clean room ready for rent! You will need to share the bathroom and kitchen with other tenants. It is walk able to some small business around the area, there is a bus stop across the street and around the corner. It is a 10 minute drive to Bridgeport Downtown. Please for more information contact the office at 203-696-0337.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy