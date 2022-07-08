Ridgefield Thrift Shop and Housing Authority Celebrate Ballard Green Pavilion and Signage

Irene Theresa Hagan of Brewster, New York, was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She left us suddenly on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at the age of 80. Irene was born in the Bronx to John J. Lord and Sophie (Peters) Lord. She graduated from St. John’s Elementary School in the Bronx and The Assisium High School in Manhattan. Upon graduation, Irene worked as a secretary in New York City. On October 17, 1964, she married David Patrick Hagan at St. John’s Church in Kingsbridge. They began their family in the Bronx and then moved to Brewster 46 years ago to raise their children.
