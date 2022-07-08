ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Costco hikes prices on two popular food court items. Here’s what to know

By Tanasia Kenney
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

Costco shoppers can expect changes at the club’s beloved food court after price hikes on two fan favorites.

A 20-ounce soft drink now costs 69 cents , up 10 cents from June, and the chicken bake is $1 more, Business Insider first reported in early July. The new pricing is reportedly part of a national update set to roll out at Costco’s 550-plus stores this week.

McClatchy News confirmed the price changes with employees at multiple Costco locations across Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas and California. So far, the increases have apparently gone largely unnoticed.

“People just kind of give us their money and go with the flow,” a food court worker at a Costco in North Fort Worth said.

But Georgina Gomez, a food service worker who has been employed at the wholesale club for 25 years , told the Los Angeles Times she was shocked by the price hike.

“I was surprised, ’cause they never do increases on the items,” Gomez told the newspaper. “Once they’re out, that’s usually the price they keep.”

McClatchy News reached out to Costco for comment on Friday, July 8, and was awaiting a response.

The changes were seemingly inevitable, as rising inflation continues to push up prices on everyday items from gas to groceries.

In May, U.S. consumers saw prices jump 8.6% over the last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Food costs alone were up 10% during that same time frame with the price of meat, fish and poultry seeing the biggest increase.

Despite rising costs, Costco said it won’t touch the price of its popular hot dog-soda combo . It’s one of the food court’s best selling items, and executives had to quell concerns after rumors of an impending price hike began to swirl on social media, Nexstar Media Group reported.

“Let me just say, the price — when we introduced the hot-dog-soda-combo in the mid-’80s — was $1.50,” Costco Senior Vice President Bob Nelson said during a 2022 earnings call, according to the news outlet.

“The price today is $1.50, and we have no plans to increase the price at this time,” he said.

The Sacramento Bee

‘A fighting chance.’ California can’t deny rent relief after tenants sued state over program

California cannot reject tenants’ applications for COVID-19 emergency rental assistance after a renter lawsuit raised questions about whether the state program meets constitutional standards. An Alameda County Superior Court judge on Thursday ruled the state Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) can’t deny pending applications for rent relief...
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

16K+
Followers
687
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

