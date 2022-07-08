ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Israel rescued sea turtle released back into the wild

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver a dozen endangered sea turtles that were rescued after suffering major injuries in the Mediterranean scuttled their way over a beach in Israel on Friday after months of medical care. The 15 loggerhead sea turtles and two green sea turtles were released...

