Israel rescued sea turtle released back into the wild

A species of parrots that went extinct in the wild over two decades ago has made a flying comeback following extensive conservation attempts in Brazil.Spix’s macaw, known for its vivid blue colours, grey head and black beak, is one of the rarest birds in the world. The macaw species inspired the famous animated film Rio. It has been entirely extinct in the wild since the start of the century, leaving just a few dozen birds kept in captive breeding programmes. However, years of efforts by conservationists to save the species from full extinction and bring them back to Brazilian jungles...

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO