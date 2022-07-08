ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ghost kitchen startup Butler quietly folded after 6 years, laying off roughly 1,000 employees after raising more than $50 million in total funding

By Samantha Delouya
Business Insider
 4 days ago
Inside Gate Gourmet's Washington Dulles kitchen. Taylor Rains/Insider
  • Ghost kitchen startup Butler quietly shut down and laid off roughly 1,000 workers in May, reports TechCrunch.
  • The company had raised $50 million in funding and had recently announced plans to expand into new cities.
  • Butler is one of many ghost kitchen startups that have risen to popularity in the past few years, despite a host of issues.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ghost Kitchen
