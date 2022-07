FIRTH, Idaho (KIFI) – Ron Rauschenbach and his wife Natalie lost their home last April due the Lavaside Fire in Firth, and the fire took out everything in its path. “If you looked at the property after the fire, it was devastating,” said Rob Quilling. “All the trees were burnt down. There was nothing left other than a foundation in the ground with a lot of their personal belongings that had a lot of deep meaning to them.”

FIRTH, ID ・ 20 HOURS AGO