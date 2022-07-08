ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Louisville Football Position Breakdown: Inside Linebacker

By Matthew McGavic
 4 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As we inch closer to the start of the 2022 college football season, Louisville Report will break down each individual position on the Cardinals' roster. Next in our positional breakdown series, we take at look at the inside linebackers.

Position Roster Movement:

Returning (7): Jaylin Alderman, K.J. Cloyd, Jackson Hamilton, Dorian Jones, Monty Montgomery, T.J. Quinn, Allen Smith

Departing (1): C.J. Avery (Graduation)

Incoming (1): MoMo Sanogo (Transfer - Ole Miss)

Projected Depth Chart:

Mike Linebacker

  1. MoMo Sanogo (6-1, 227, R-Sr.)
  2. K.J. Cloyd (6-2, 221, Jr.)
  3. Allen Smith (6-2, 230, R-So.)
  4. Jackson Hamilton (6-0, 219, R-Fr.)

Weakside Linebacker

  1. Monty Montgomery (5-11, 220, R-Sr.)
  2. Dorian Jones (6-0, 235, R-So.)
  3. Jaylin Alderman (6-1, 226, So.)
  4. T.J. Quinn (6-0, 225, R-Fr.)

Breakdown:

Over the last few seasons, inside linebacker has been a relatively stable and productive position for Louisville. Between guys like C.J. Avery, Dorian Etheridge and Monty Montgomery, this area of the field has been one of the bigger positive constants in the Scott Satterfield era. Heading into the 2022 season, the Cardinals look to be once again well equipped at the position.

That being said, the position is going to look a little bit different in 2022. Avery, who had led Louisville in tackles for the last three seasons and is 10th all-time in tackles in program history, ran out of collegiate eligibility and is now an undrafted free agent with the Chicago Bears. Replacing a player like Avery is always tough thanks to the production and leadership that he provided, but UofL was able to find the perfect player to replace him in the transfer portal.

Following a long career at Ole Miss, Mohamed "MoMo" Sanago is playing his final year at the college level with the Cardinals. He brings a wealth of experience to Louisville, tallying 210 total tackles (97 solo), 12.0 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, four pass deflections and two forced fumbles in five years and 47 games with the Rebels.

From a football standpoint, Sanogo has a similar profile to Avery, and doesn't force the defensive coaching staff to alter the scheme in any significant way. He isn't afraid to get physical to make tackles, and does pretty well in pass coverage. The only worry here could be that his overall role and production at Ole Miss took a big hit after he suffered a broken ankle in 2019, but stated in a recent interview with WHAS11 that he is feeling the best he's felt since before his injury.

It's a very similar story over at the other starting inside linebacker spot. Over the past three seasons, Monty Montgomery has been one of Louisville's top sack artists and overall defensive assets. In 2020 in mainly a reserve role, he had 46 tackles, 7.5 for loss and a team-high 4.0 sacks. When healthy, he is one of the best blitzers and run support assets on the team.

He was on pace for another successful season in 2021, but suffered a torn ACL in just the third game of the year against UCF. He was fully cleared back in May, but time will tell how much this injury has impacted his on field ability.

Should either Sanogo or Montgomery not be able to perform up to their standards, Louisville has a good rotational piece behind them in Dorian Jones. Following Montgomery's injury, Jones had his feet put to the fire and was became the new starter. While he was shaky at first, Jones ended up being a serviceable commodity to the linebacking corps, finishing the 2021 season sixth in tackles with 48, along with 4.0 tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries and a sack.

Jaylin Alderman and K.J. Cloyd are two players who have talent and potential, they just need to unlock it and have it fully translate onto the field. Alderman had his heroic game-winning pick-six against UCF, but was largely a non-factor for the rest of the season. Cloyd was a prolific pressure creator at the JUCO level, he has just been buried on the depth chart since he arrived at Louisville. You could easily see either one of them having a breakout campaign in 2022

The other three players in the inside linebackers room more so have long term potential than perhaps an immediate impact. Allen Smith will likely bounce between inside and outside backer, while Jackson Hamilton and T.J. Quinn still probably have another year until they crack the two-deep.

Overall, Louisville is in a very good position at inside linebacker. While there are some injury concerns with both starters, Sanogo and Montgomery compliment each other very well. The former is more of a coverage specialist who isn't afraid to run up and do some dirty work, whereas the latter is a defensive X-factor because of his prowess when it comes to getting pressure in the backfield. NC State has the best ILB duo in the ACC with Payton Wilson and Drake Thomas, but you can make the argument that Louisville could contend for No. 2.

Collectively with a defensive line that is very much capable of taking the next step and an outside linebacker room that is laden with potential, Louisville's front seven in 2022 should be the best in the Satterfield era.

Other Position Breakdowns:

  • Cornerback (coming soon)
  • Safety (coming soon)
  • Special Teams (coming soon)

(Photo of Monty Montgomery, Parker McKinney: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

247Sports

ACC Football 2022 predictions for Pitt's opponents: Louisville

Panther247 takes a look at some of the ACC Football 2022 predictions for Pitt's opponents this upcoming season. Several media outlets have already published its predictions for each ACC team. Today, we'll take a look at some of the ACC Football 2022 predictions for the Louisville Cardinals. Louisville finished with...
williamsonhomepage.com

Four-star CB flips from Louisville to Vanderbilt

Thursday began with some bad news for the Vanderbilt football team, but the Commodores ended the day on a high note. First, former three-star running back James Ziglor III announced he was entering the transfer portal, then four-star cornerback/receiver Martel Hight announced via social media that he was committing to Vanderbilt less than one month after decommitting from Louisville. He also had offers from Duke, Florida, Kentucky and Wake Forest.
LouisvilleReport

Weighing Louisville's Conference Realignment Options

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Conference realignment is now firmly in hyperdrive. It all got started last summer when Texas and Oklahoma announced that they would be leaving for the SEC, which, among other moves, led to the Big 12 adding BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston. After a holding pattern that lasted several months, it got thrust back into high gear last month with USC and UCLA announcing they are leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten.
The Crunch Zone

Updated Louisville Football Roster: Changes Noted

2022NameHtWtPostClassChanges Note 0Derrick Edwards5-10177DBFr.added 8 lbs 0Tyler Hudson6-2197WRJr.added to roster 1Momo Sanogo6-1227LBR-Sr.added to roster, removed Jordan Watkins 2Khalib Johnson6-2210QBFr.added to roster 2Chandler Jones5-10186DBSr. 3Malik Cunningham6-1190QBR-Sr.-10 lbs 3Quincy Riley6-0181CBJr.added to roster 4Braden Smith5-10192WRJr. 5Marshon Ford6-2240TER-Jr.changed # from 83 5Josh Minkins6-2196DBSophadded 17 lbs, changed # from 25 6Evan Conley6-2212QBJr.-3 lbs 6Yaya Diaby6-4270DLSr.added 15 lbs 7Tiyon Evans5-11210RBJr.added to roster 7Monty Montgomery5-11220LBSr.-5 lbs 9Ashton Gillotte6-2265DLSophadded 3 lbs 9Ahmari Huggins-Bruce5-10163WRSophadded 3 lbs 10Benjamin Perry6-2212LBSophadded 42 lbs, changed to LB 10Dee Wiggins6-3195WRJr.added to roster 11Josh Johnson5-11187WRGr. 11Dorian Jones6-0235LBR-Sochanged from #44, added 5 lbs 12Devaughn Mortimer5-11178WRFr.added to roster 12Jarvis Brownlee5-11182CBSophadded to roster 13Kei’Trel Clark5-10180DBJr. 14Marvin Dallas6-1190LBSr.-5 lbs 15Jalen Mitchell5-10214RBSoph-7 lbs 15Kameron Wilson6-2228LBSoph.added 8 lbs 17Jackson Hamilton6-0219LBR-Fr.added 17 lbs 17Nathan McElroy6-2195QBSoph 18Rance Conner5-10186DBSophadded 8 lbs 19Brock Domann6-2227QBJr.added 2 lbs, switched to #19 19Popeye Williams6-3230OLBFr.added to roster 20Victoine Brown6-4241DLR-Fr.added 11 lbs 20Maurice Turner5-10180RBFr.added to roster 21Nicario Harper6-1205LBJr.added to roster/removed Aidan Robbins 22Yasir Abdullah6-1235LBSr. 23KJ Cloyd6-2221LBJr.added 6 lbs 23Trevion Cooley5-10211RBSoadded 11 lbs 24Jaylin Alderman6-1226LBSo.added 11 lbs 25D’Angelo Hutchinson6-3185DBFr.added to roster 25Jawhar Jordan5-10180RBR-So-6 lbs 26MJ Griffin6-1210SSoadded to roster 27Kenderick Duncan6-3206DBR-Sr.-19 lbs 28Trey Franklin5-10180DBJr. 29 30Grant Goodman5-11195RBFr.added to roster 30Shavrick Williams6-0185SJr. 31Zach Edwards6-3265DLR-So 32Ryheem Craig6-3220DLR-Fr.added 10 lbs 32James Turner6-0205KJr.added 9 lbs 33Antonio Watts6-2185 Fr.added to roster 34TJ Quinn6-0225LBR-Fr.added 3 lbs 35Jeremiah Caldwell6-3175SFr. 36Jatavian Churchill5-11172WRSo-12 lbs 37Jaylen Williams6-1190DBSo. 37Austin Holland Fr.added to roster 38Drew Brenowitz5-10210LBSr. 39Justin Brummett6-0192LSSo 40Darius Jones5-11180DBR-Fr. 40Brock Travelstead6-1203KSo.-11 lbs 41Isaac Martin6-1251TER-Sr.added 1 lb 41Ramon Puryear6-3268DLR-Sophadded 13 lbs 42Josh Lifson6-3230TER-Fr. 42Allen Smith6-2230LBR-So 43Jack Reiger6-1225LBSo 44Selah Brown6-2250DTFr.added to roster 44Francis Sherman6-3237TER-Soph 45Duane Martin6-2255TESophadded 8 lbs 45Seth Pugh6-2200DBSophadded 15 lbs 46Darrian Bell6-0222LBSophadded 2 lbs 47William Parr6-3225TESoph-10 lbs 48Dakarian Sanders5-10175DBFradded to rosrer 49Mark Vassett6-4220PSophadded 5 lbs 50Yirayah LaNier6-2245DLSoph 51Austin Collins6-3283OLSophadded 13 lbs 54Caleb Banks6-7303DLR-Fr.added 38 lbs 55Caleb Chandler6-4300OLR-Sr.-13 lbs 56Renato Brown6-4317OLR-Soadded 8 lbs 58Charlie Ely6-2215 R-Fr. 60Sam Secrest6-6295OLFr. 61Bryan Hudson6-4310OLR-Jr. 63Max Cabana6-6292OLR-Jr.added to roster 65Izaiah Reed6-6295OGFradded to roster 67Luke Kandra6-4314OLSophadded 22 lbs 68Michael Gonzalez6-4305OLSophadded 14 lbs 70Trevor Reid6-5307OLSr.added 22 lbs 71Joshua Black6-2294OLR-Soph 72Emmanual Sowders6-4272OLSr. 74Adonis Boone6-5295OLSr.-22 lbs 75Aaron Gunn6-4312OLR-Fr.added 7 lbs 76Travis Taylor6-3285OLSoph 77Kobe Baynes6-4293OLJr. 79Makhete Gueye6-7270OTFr.added to roster 80Chris Bell6-2220WRFr.added to roster 81Christian Henry6-1185WRR-Fr. 82Victor Mullen6-7240TER-Fr. 83Chance Morrow6-6200WRFr. 84Dez Melton6-3240TER-So 85Nate Kurisky6-3225TEFr. 85Bradley West5-9175WRR-Fr. 86Elijah Downing6-3196WRR-Fr. 87Christian Pedersen6-3230TER-Fr. 88Jaelin Carter6-2208WRSr.-7 lbs 89Gage Reale TEFr. 90Jermayne Lole6-3324DLSr.added to roster 91Tawfiq Thomas6-4325DLFr.added to roster 92Henry Bryant5-11277DLSo.added 2 lbs, changed from #8 93Jared Dawson6-1275DLR-Fr.added 17 lbs 93Brady Hodges6-1198KSoadded 18 lbs 95Mason Reiger6-4254DLSoadded 4 lbs 96RJ Sorensen6-3250DLR-Fr.added 8 lbs 98Nick Keller KFr. 99Dez Tell6-1285DLSophadded 19 lbs.
WLKY.com

yoursportsedge.com

Miss Kentucky Hannah Edelen might not be quite what you expect

If you think you might have an idea what new Miss Kentucky Hannah Edelen might be like, chances are your perceptions are wrong because I know mine were. Edelen won the Miss Danville competition last August to qualify for the state pageant and event organizers told me how special she was long before she won the Miss Kentucky crown.
Wave 3

Heavy police presence at Shawnee Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD is advising of heavy police presence at the Shawnee Park. According to LMPD, the public is urged to stay away from the area at this time. There is no other information at this time.
LouisvilleReport

LouisvilleReport

