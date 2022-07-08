2022 Louisville Football Position Breakdown: Inside Linebacker

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As we inch closer to the start of the 2022 college football season, Louisville Report will break down each individual position on the Cardinals' roster. Next in our positional breakdown series, we take at look at the inside linebackers.

Position Roster Movement:

Returning (7): Jaylin Alderman, K.J. Cloyd, Jackson Hamilton, Dorian Jones, Monty Montgomery, T.J. Quinn, Allen Smith

Departing (1): C.J. Avery (Graduation)

Incoming (1): MoMo Sanogo (Transfer - Ole Miss)

Projected Depth Chart:

Mike Linebacker

MoMo Sanogo (6-1, 227, R-Sr.) K.J. Cloyd (6-2, 221, Jr.) Allen Smith (6-2, 230, R-So.) Jackson Hamilton (6-0, 219, R-Fr.)

Weakside Linebacker

Monty Montgomery (5-11, 220, R-Sr.) Dorian Jones (6-0, 235, R-So.) Jaylin Alderman (6-1, 226, So.) T.J. Quinn (6-0, 225, R-Fr.)

Breakdown:

Over the last few seasons, inside linebacker has been a relatively stable and productive position for Louisville. Between guys like C.J. Avery, Dorian Etheridge and Monty Montgomery, this area of the field has been one of the bigger positive constants in the Scott Satterfield era. Heading into the 2022 season, the Cardinals look to be once again well equipped at the position.

That being said, the position is going to look a little bit different in 2022. Avery, who had led Louisville in tackles for the last three seasons and is 10th all-time in tackles in program history, ran out of collegiate eligibility and is now an undrafted free agent with the Chicago Bears. Replacing a player like Avery is always tough thanks to the production and leadership that he provided, but UofL was able to find the perfect player to replace him in the transfer portal.

Following a long career at Ole Miss, Mohamed "MoMo" Sanago is playing his final year at the college level with the Cardinals. He brings a wealth of experience to Louisville, tallying 210 total tackles (97 solo), 12.0 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, four pass deflections and two forced fumbles in five years and 47 games with the Rebels.

From a football standpoint, Sanogo has a similar profile to Avery, and doesn't force the defensive coaching staff to alter the scheme in any significant way. He isn't afraid to get physical to make tackles, and does pretty well in pass coverage. The only worry here could be that his overall role and production at Ole Miss took a big hit after he suffered a broken ankle in 2019, but stated in a recent interview with WHAS11 that he is feeling the best he's felt since before his injury.

It's a very similar story over at the other starting inside linebacker spot. Over the past three seasons, Monty Montgomery has been one of Louisville's top sack artists and overall defensive assets. In 2020 in mainly a reserve role, he had 46 tackles, 7.5 for loss and a team-high 4.0 sacks. When healthy, he is one of the best blitzers and run support assets on the team.

He was on pace for another successful season in 2021, but suffered a torn ACL in just the third game of the year against UCF. He was fully cleared back in May, but time will tell how much this injury has impacted his on field ability.

Should either Sanogo or Montgomery not be able to perform up to their standards, Louisville has a good rotational piece behind them in Dorian Jones. Following Montgomery's injury, Jones had his feet put to the fire and was became the new starter. While he was shaky at first, Jones ended up being a serviceable commodity to the linebacking corps, finishing the 2021 season sixth in tackles with 48, along with 4.0 tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries and a sack.

Jaylin Alderman and K.J. Cloyd are two players who have talent and potential, they just need to unlock it and have it fully translate onto the field. Alderman had his heroic game-winning pick-six against UCF, but was largely a non-factor for the rest of the season. Cloyd was a prolific pressure creator at the JUCO level, he has just been buried on the depth chart since he arrived at Louisville. You could easily see either one of them having a breakout campaign in 2022

The other three players in the inside linebackers room more so have long term potential than perhaps an immediate impact. Allen Smith will likely bounce between inside and outside backer, while Jackson Hamilton and T.J. Quinn still probably have another year until they crack the two-deep.

Overall, Louisville is in a very good position at inside linebacker. While there are some injury concerns with both starters, Sanogo and Montgomery compliment each other very well. The former is more of a coverage specialist who isn't afraid to run up and do some dirty work, whereas the latter is a defensive X-factor because of his prowess when it comes to getting pressure in the backfield. NC State has the best ILB duo in the ACC with Payton Wilson and Drake Thomas, but you can make the argument that Louisville could contend for No. 2.

Collectively with a defensive line that is very much capable of taking the next step and an outside linebacker room that is laden with potential, Louisville's front seven in 2022 should be the best in the Satterfield era.

Other Position Breakdowns:

Cornerback (coming soon)

Safety (coming soon)

Special Teams (coming soon)

(Photo of Monty Montgomery, Parker McKinney: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter