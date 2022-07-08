Division of Agriculture staff come up winners in APW, NFPW contests

Opinion Number: 2021-065 Requestor: Representative Danny Watson. Q1) Is there a newspaper of general circulation in Little River County for purposes of Ark. Code sections 14-14-104, -105; 14-14-905; 14-14-917; 14-16-105; 14-16-106; 14-21-102; 14-22-101; 22-9-2, -3; 26-36-203; 26-37-102; and 26-37-107? Q2) Is there a newspaper of general circulation in Little River County for purposes of Ark. Code section 16-3-101 et seq.? Q3a) If so, does the Little River Post newspaper qualify as a newspaper of general circulation in Little River County? Q3b) If so, does the Texarkana Gazette newspaper qualify as a newspaper of general circulation in Little River County? Q4) Can a county official or litigant rely upon online newspapers for required publications under the foregoing laws? Due to the digitization of newspapers online, do online newspaper publications count as circulation of a newspaper of general circulation? Q5a) Could a county by ordinance identify a county website or county affiliated website as public location for purposes of posting in public places under Ark. Code section 14-14-104(b)? Q5b) Could a county by ordinance identify a county website or county affiliated website as public location for purposes of posting in public places under Ark. Code section 16-3-101 et seq.? RESPONSE: In response to your first two questions, whether a particular newspaper qualifies as a newspaper of general circulation requires a factual determination, and I lack sufficient facts to provide a definitive answer here. Similarly, whether a publication qualifies as a “legal newspaper” also depends on certain facts. Therefore, no response is necessary to both parts of your third question. I also cannot provide a definitive answer to your fourth question given the state of Arkansas law. Only express legislative action will resolve this question. As to both parts of your fifth question, the answer is a qualified “yes.” But whether a court would accept a county’s designation of a website as a “public place” will ultimately be a factual question.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO