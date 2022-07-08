ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Division of Agriculture staff come up winners in APW, NFPW contests

By Jeff Smithpeters
swark.today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLITTLE ROCK — Seven current or former staffers from the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture earned 35 awards in the 2022 state and national competitions held by the National Federation of Press Women and its Arkansas affiliate. Fred Miller, science editor for the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment...

swark.today

KATV

Secretary of Commerce names new Director of Broadband for Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston announced Monday that Glen Howie has been named the state's new Director of Broadband. Chief of Communications & Legislative Affairs, Alisha Curtis said Howie comes to the Commerce Department from Louisiana's Office of Broadband Development and Connectivity. "I'm pleased to...
ARKANSAS STATE
swark.today

Rutledge Summary of Opinions Released: July 12, 2022

Opinion Number: 2021-065 Requestor: Representative Danny Watson. Q1) Is there a newspaper of general circulation in Little River County for purposes of Ark. Code sections 14-14-104, -105; 14-14-905; 14-14-917; 14-16-105; 14-16-106; 14-21-102; 14-22-101; 22-9-2, -3; 26-36-203; 26-37-102; and 26-37-107? Q2) Is there a newspaper of general circulation in Little River County for purposes of Ark. Code section 16-3-101 et seq.? Q3a) If so, does the Little River Post newspaper qualify as a newspaper of general circulation in Little River County? Q3b) If so, does the Texarkana Gazette newspaper qualify as a newspaper of general circulation in Little River County? Q4) Can a county official or litigant rely upon online newspapers for required publications under the foregoing laws? Due to the digitization of newspapers online, do online newspaper publications count as circulation of a newspaper of general circulation? Q5a) Could a county by ordinance identify a county website or county affiliated website as public location for purposes of posting in public places under Ark. Code section 14-14-104(b)? Q5b) Could a county by ordinance identify a county website or county affiliated website as public location for purposes of posting in public places under Ark. Code section 16-3-101 et seq.? RESPONSE: In response to your first two questions, whether a particular newspaper qualifies as a newspaper of general circulation requires a factual determination, and I lack sufficient facts to provide a definitive answer here. Similarly, whether a publication qualifies as a “legal newspaper” also depends on certain facts. Therefore, no response is necessary to both parts of your third question. I also cannot provide a definitive answer to your fourth question given the state of Arkansas law. Only express legislative action will resolve this question. As to both parts of your fifth question, the answer is a qualified “yes.” But whether a court would accept a county’s designation of a website as a “public place” will ultimately be a factual question.
ARKANSAS STATE
KOLR10 News

Program helps Arkansans pay their electricity bills

ARKANSAS — A program that helps Arkansas residents pay for their electricity is about to start offering assistance and will run until September or until funds run out. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program kicks off on July 25, when Arkansas residents can begin applying. Last year, the program spent $862,000 to help those who […]
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Arkansas tenants report unhealthy living conditions

BENTON (AR) — Residents at a Benton apartment complex said they are highly disturbed about the living conditions at their apartment. Brittany McCombs said she and her baby had moved into Chapel Ridge of Benton apartments in December of 2021 and said she endured living without heating and air conditioning for most of her stay at the apartments.
BENTON, AR
whiterivernow.com

Signatures for recreational pot, casino measures submitted

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Supporters of initiatives to legalize recreational marijuana and scale back casino gambling have submitted signatures aimed at getting their measures on the Arkansas ballot. Friday was the deadline for groups to turn in signatures to qualify for the November ballot. Proposed constitutional amendments need...
ARKANSAS STATE
Eagle 106.3

Have You Heard of the Mama Lou Bridge Haunting in Rural Arkansas?

Who doesn't love a good ghost story, you know the type, an old bridge on a long, lonely stretch of rural highway somewhere... could be anywhere, because these stories are everywhere. There always seems to be a sad tale to go with it and usually a lady in white, or a hitchhiker that just disappears when you let them out, or lights you can't explain. Well, Arkansas has its fair share of those stories too, let's start with Mama Lou.
ARKANSAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas board approves changes to employee health insurance premiums

Changes to Arkansas’ health insurance plan for state employees and public school employees have been approved. The State Board of Finance on Monday unanimously voted in favor adopting new rates proposed by the Employee Benefits Division (EBD). Director of the EBD Jake Bleed said one change is dropping a...
ARKANSAS STATE
thv11.com

Arkansas ministry brings mobile showers to homeless population

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — One Northwest Arkansas resident has a large heart for the homeless and is using his ministry to help them. Bradley Clyne created a freestanding mobile shower unit to bring to the homeless. It is a new addition to his Every Soul Matters Ministry which also gives...
ARKANSAS STATE
salineriverchronicle.com

Arkansas House of Representatives weekly column

This week, we received the Fiscal Year 2022 Revenue Summary. It shows we ended the last fiscal year with the largest surplus in state history. It is likely we will convene for a special session in August to address additional tax relief. Fiscal Year 2022 ended on June 30. Net...
ARKANSAS STATE
laurenz lamie

Chris Level Announced His First Project To Take Place In August

Chris Level is known as a global sync artist and sync composer who crosses boundaries and works with international brands from across the globe, and now the announcement for his first project in august with one of the most followed individuals in India with hundreds of millions of fans globally; let's take a deep look into his announcement as he took it to his LinkedIn page.
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Applications for Blue and You grants accepted through Friday

The grant application window is open for Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield’s Blue & You Foundation grants. Applications are being accepted through Friday for regular grants ranging from $5,000 to $150,000. According to its mission statement, the Blue & You Foundation is part of Arkansas Blue Cross and...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 cases rise throughout South Arkansas

COVID-19 cases rose in four of five South Arkansas counties on Friday, according to figures from the Arkansas Department of Health. One additional death was reported in Union County, raising its pandemic death toll to 183. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 5,658. Total Active Cases: 104, up...
UNION COUNTY, AR

