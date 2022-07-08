OBITUARY: Ellis Lazelle Marks Jr.

ROCKINGHAM — Ellis Lazelle Marks Jr., 79, of Rockingham, passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Hospice Haven in Rockingham.

Mr. Marks was born Sept. 8, 1942 in Rockingham, a son of the late Rev. Ellis Lazelle and Myrtle Delorse Greene Marks.

He was a graduate of Chadbourn High School, attended Campbell College, and graduated from the Medical University of South Carolina, School of Pharmacy, Class of 1965. After graduation he worked as a pharmacist at Williams Drug Center in Lancaster, South Carolina and returned to Richmond County in 1970 where he joined Bristow Drug Co. He opened Medical Center Pharmacy in Rockingham in 1977 and Medical Park Pharmacy in 1997.

Lazelle served on many boards over the years, including the N.C. Board of Pharmacy, N.C. Mutual Wholesale Drug Board of Directors, Pharmacy Foundation of N.C., Dean’s Board of Advisors for South Carolina College of Pharmacy, Campbell University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, The Cole Foundation, Wingate University Board of Trustees, and Richmond Community College Foundation Board. He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church where he served on the Board of Deacons, and a longtime member of the Rockingham Civitan Club.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Judy Reel Marks; and granddaughter, Regan Carol Marks.

Surviving are his children, Greg Marks (Laurie) and Jon Marks (Caroline); grandchildren, Jack Marks, Evan Watkins, Ryan Watkins, Meredith Marks and Charlotte Marks; brother, Fred Marks (Sue) and sisters, Sylvia Marks and Janet Marks Breedlove.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 10, 2022 at First Baptist Church in Rockingham with the Rev. Allison Farrah and Dr. Bill Leathers officiating. Interment will follow in Eastside Cemetery.

The family will see friends from 5–7 p.m. Saturday at Carter Funeral Home in Rockingham and at other times at the home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the E. Lazelle and Judy R. Marks Scholarship, Richmond Community College Foundation, P.O. Box 1189, Hamlet, NC 28345; E. Lazelle and Judy R. Marks Endowed Scholarship, Wingate University, 315 E. Wilson St, Wingate, NC 28174; First Baptist Church, 201 N. Randolph St., Rockingham, NC 28379; or Richmond County Hospice, 1119 US Hwy 1 N, Rockingham, NC 28379.

Condolences may be made online at carterfuneral.net.