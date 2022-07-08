ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham, NC

OBITUARY: Ellis Lazelle Marks Jr.

By Carter Funeral Home
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QXZrA_0gZ5u7qe00

ROCKINGHAM — Ellis Lazelle Marks Jr., 79, of Rockingham, passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Hospice Haven in Rockingham.

Mr. Marks was born Sept. 8, 1942 in Rockingham, a son of the late Rev. Ellis Lazelle and Myrtle Delorse Greene Marks.

He was a graduate of Chadbourn High School, attended Campbell College, and graduated from the Medical University of South Carolina, School of Pharmacy, Class of 1965. After graduation he worked as a pharmacist at Williams Drug Center in Lancaster, South Carolina and returned to Richmond County in 1970 where he joined Bristow Drug Co. He opened Medical Center Pharmacy in Rockingham in 1977 and Medical Park Pharmacy in 1997.

Lazelle served on many boards over the years, including the N.C. Board of Pharmacy, N.C. Mutual Wholesale Drug Board of Directors, Pharmacy Foundation of N.C., Dean’s Board of Advisors for South Carolina College of Pharmacy, Campbell University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, The Cole Foundation, Wingate University Board of Trustees, and Richmond Community College Foundation Board. He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church where he served on the Board of Deacons, and a longtime member of the Rockingham Civitan Club.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Judy Reel Marks; and granddaughter, Regan Carol Marks.

Surviving are his children, Greg Marks (Laurie) and Jon Marks (Caroline); grandchildren, Jack Marks, Evan Watkins, Ryan Watkins, Meredith Marks and Charlotte Marks; brother, Fred Marks (Sue) and sisters, Sylvia Marks and Janet Marks Breedlove.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 10, 2022 at First Baptist Church in Rockingham with the Rev. Allison Farrah and Dr. Bill Leathers officiating. Interment will follow in Eastside Cemetery.

The family will see friends from 5–7 p.m. Saturday at Carter Funeral Home in Rockingham and at other times at the home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the E. Lazelle and Judy R. Marks Scholarship, Richmond Community College Foundation, P.O. Box 1189, Hamlet, NC 28345; E. Lazelle and Judy R. Marks Endowed Scholarship, Wingate University, 315 E. Wilson St, Wingate, NC 28174; First Baptist Church, 201 N. Randolph St., Rockingham, NC 28379; or Richmond County Hospice, 1119 US Hwy 1 N, Rockingham, NC 28379.

Condolences may be made online at carterfuneral.net.

Comments / 0

Related
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: James Garris McDonald

HAMLET — Mr. James “Jim” Garris McDonald, 78, of Hamlet, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst. He was born July 27, 1943 in Richmond County, son of the late Willie Grafton and Sallie Lee McDonald. Mr. McDonald served in the United...
HAMLET, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Sarah Grace Wall

Sarah Grace Wall, 84, of New York, formerly of Richmond County, passed on Saturday, July 2, 2022. Funeral will be held at noon on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 in the chapel at Nelson Funeral Home, 1021 E. Washington St., Rockingham. Viewing will be 11 a.m.-noon Tuesday, July 12, prior to...
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Elizabeth Little

ROCKINGHAM — Elizabeth Little, 82, Rockingham, passed on Sunday, July 3, 2022. Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Ashley Chapel AME Zion Church, 332 Mizpah Road, Rockingham. Public viewing was on Friday, July 8, 2022, 2-5 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 1021...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Glay Ruth Patterson

ROCKINGHAM — Ms. Glay Ruth Patterson, 94, Rockingham passed Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Providence Baptist Church, 1120 E. Washington St., Rockingham. Public viewing will be noon-5 p.m. Friday, July 15, 2022 at Nelson Funeral Home, 1021...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockingham, NC
Obituaries
County
Richmond County, NC
City
Rockingham, NC
Richmond County, NC
Obituaries
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Bro. William Thomas Nicholson

Bro. William Thomas Nicholson, 72, of Georgia, formerly of Richmond County, passed on Friday, July 1, 2022. Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Holly Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 401 Holly Grove Church Road, Rockingham. Viewing will be noon-1 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

Richmond County students named to Wingate’s academic lists

WINGATE — Wingate University recently announced the names of students who made both President’s List and Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester. “The Dean’s List includes undergraduate students who have earned a term GPA of at least a 3.30 but no more than a 3.799 on at least 12 quality-point academic hours and have no grade below a C-.
WINGATE, NC
PJ@SCDDSN

DDSN Honors Breanna Green as Employee of the Year

Columbia, South Carolina --- The South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN) would like to recognize Direct Support Professional Breanna Green as the Coastal Regional Center Employee of the Year. Green has worked for the agency for five years and is assigned to the high behavioral women’s unit. She works with individuals who are diagnosed with both developmental disability and mental illness. Green displays an exceptional level of teamwork and compassion for those in her care.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Watkins
WBTW News13

2 hurt in crash involving North Carolina trooper

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people, including a North Carolina state trooper, were involved in a crash Friday night in Fayetteville, according to the state highway patrol. The trooper was traveling on south on Highway 301 near Airport Road when NSCHP said an SUV hit the patrol vehicle. A...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

Murder suspect wanted in Scotland County

LAUREL HILL, NC (WBTW) – A man is wanted by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office on first degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon charges following a shooting. Timonte Ykwon Purvis is considered armed and dangerous, according to deputies. Deputies responded to 4081 Old Wire...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Demand for golf remains high as entire Union County course goes up for sale

MONROE, N.C. — A real estate company in Union County said interest in golf is rising thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the proof is in the selling. The Moser Group, a commercial real estate company, says in the last several months it has had three golf course listings, including a current one on Swilcan Burns Drive.
UNION COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Flora Belle Watson Ingram

LUMBERTON — Flora Belle Watson Ingram, 102, formerly of Ellerbe, passed away Friday, July 1, 2022 in Lumberton. Mrs. Ingram was born Feb. 5, 1920 in Richmond County, a daughter of the late Colon Bethune Watson and Clydie Horne Watson Stutts. Flora will be greatly missed for her laughter,...
LUMBERTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Carolina College#University College#Campbell College#Myrtle Delorse#Chadbourn High School#School Of Pharmacy#Williams Drug Center#Bristow Drug Co#Medical Center Pharmacy#Medical Park Pharmacy#Dean#The Cole Foundation#First Baptist Church#The Board Of Deacons
The Richmond Observer

‘You Matter’: Making a connection with all students

ROCKINGHAM — Educators often wear several different hats inside and outside of the classroom as instructors, coaches, mentors, role models and even mental health advocates. As a follow up to The Richmond Observer’s feature on Richmond Senior High School student-athletes raising awareness and discussing mental health, the second part of this series focuses on the impact of local teachers, coaches and counselors.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

One person killed in Florence shooting

Florence, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Florence. The Florence Police Department said the shooting happened around 4:20 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Commander Street. Officers found the victim dead outside a home. Florence police and the Florence County Coroner’s Office are investigating. Florence police asks […]
FLORENCE, SC
The Richmond Observer

Tomorrow’s Talent: Parker Rhyne and Jordan Hamilton

With 2021-22 school year now over, area high school sports fans have the summer off before the Richmond Raider sports teams are in action again. For those that do not follow middle school sports, the Richmond Observer will take a look at some future Raiders that you may or may not know about. Today’s featured female and male middle school athletes are Parker Rhyne of Ellerbe Middle School and Jordan Hamilton of Cordova Middle School.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WDCG G105

North Carolina Man 'Elated' After Staggering $1 Million Lottery Win

A man in North Carolina is celebrating one the best days of his life after scoring a $1 million lottery prize. Costa Walton, of Mint Hill, stopped by the Flash Market on Old Monroe Road in Indian Trail on Wednesday (July 6) where he picked up a $30 Millionaire Maker scratch-off ticket, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. It wasn't until he got home and scratched the ticket, however, that he realized just how lucky he was.
INDIAN TRAIL, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Man drowns after swimming in Lake Monroe, deputies say

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A man has drowned after swimming in Lake Monroe Saturday afternoon, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 4:20 p.m. deputies, along with several first responder crews, received reports about a possible drowning. Deputies said a couple of adult-aged men were fishing...
UNION COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy