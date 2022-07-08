ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Pittsfield Back in 'Yellow Zone' for COVID-19 Transmission

By Brittany Polito
 4 days ago

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Following the holiday weekend, the city has dipped into the yellow incidence rate for COVID-19 transmission. On Tuesday, the percent positivity rate was 4.3, down from 5.3 last week. To be in the yellow zone, a community must have 10 or fewer average cases per 100,000 people or...

theberkshireedge.com

Residents, officials discuss emotional toll of pandemic

Stockbridge — Dealing with the impacts on mental health due to the pandemic was the main topic of discussion at a community forum on Saturday, July 9. More than 50 residents attended the forum, which was held outside at the outdoor National Shrine of the Divine Mercy. The forum...
STOCKBRIDGE, MA
iBerkshires.com

Half-day Business Expo in Dalton on August 9

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Entrepreneurship for All Berkshire County is coordinating a half-day Business Resource Expo on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at the Stationery Factory in Dalton from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. A collaborative effort of EforAll, 1Berkshire, Pittsfield Economic Revitalization Corporation and Berkshire Regional Planning Council, the event will...
DALTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Subcommittee Supports Three Ordinance Changes

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Ordinances and Rules subcommittee unanimously put the stamp of approval on three ordinance changes in just 40 minutes on Monday. These include a change in taxicab rates, an amendment of the age for property tax exemption eligibility from 68 to 65, and a request to develop an ordinance establishing a process for commemorative and honorary street designations.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

North Adams Popups Feature Upcycled & Handwoven Textiles

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Two new businesses on Main Street offer two versions of textile making — creating whole cloth and re-imagining already made clothing and textiles. "We're two businesses with one mission. We can't really figure out exactly what that wording is after that tagline," weaver Megan Karlen laughed. "When you come into the store, what we want people to understand is that they're seeing how cloth originates, which is me at the loom ...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

MCLA to Host Virtual Info Session for Master of Business Administration

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – MCLA’s Division of Graduate and Continuing Education will host a virtual information session on Wednesday, July 13 at 5 p.m. for those interested in pursuing MCLA’s Master of Business Administration or completing a Bachelor’s Degree. The MCLA Degree Completion Program is designed...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Activists Demand Climate Legislation 'In the 11th Hour'

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Local activists are pushing for the state Legislature to adopt a series of strong climate bills, saying we are in the "11th hour" for such initiatives. These include an act to improve outdoor and indoor air quality for communities burdened by transportation pollution; an act relative to energy facilities siting reform to address environmental justice, climate, and public health; an act for building justice with jobs; and an act transiting the state to clean electricity, heating, and transportation.
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Trinity Health closing home health and hospice care in West Springfield; lays of 60 workers

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Trinity Health will close its Trinity Health at Home home health-care and hospice agency in West Springfield laying off 60 workers in the process. Trinity notified the Massachusetts Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development last week, according to a posting in the state’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification website. The layoffs are effective on Labor Day, Sept. 5.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

BCC Gets $735,000 Workforce Training Grant

PITTSFIELD, MA — Berkshire Community College (BCC) has received a $735,000 workforce training grant, part of a total of $15 million awarded to the Commonwealth’s 15 community colleges. Each college is allocated 75 seats for training courses, and additional funds will be made available from the grant’s remaining...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
tripsavvy.com

I Rode on Amtrak's Inaugural Berkshire Flyer Route—Here's What It Was Like

Known for its scenic views and plentiful outdoor adventure, the Berkshires have long been a favorite getaway for New York City residents seeking a change of pace. After more than 50 years of having to transfer trains to get there, Amtrak has finally launched a new route connecting New York City to Pittsfield, Massachusetts (the heart of the Berkshires), making travel much easier for those of us who need a break.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Sold Out Berkshire Flyer Arrives at Pittsfield's Intermodal Center

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Flyer arrived at the Joseph Scelsi Intermodal Transportation Center with the first New York City passengers to Pittsfield in 51 years. On board was state Sen. Adam Hinds who has been instrumental in getting the weekend tourist train on track over the past several years.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WCAX

Area hospitals continue to deal with shortage of IV imaging dye

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hospitals around the region continue to deal with the fallout from COVID shutdowns in China which significantly decreased supplies of a vital dye used in common medical procedures. GE Healthcare’s iodinated contrast media is used for imaging including CT scans and angiograms. But most of the...
VERMONT STATE
kingstonthisweek.com

Community mourns passing of Williamstown historian

WILLIAMSTOWN — A beloved local historian passed away suddenly on July 7 at his home. He was 75. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. David G. Anderson spent many years researching and speaking publicly about local history. In turn, the former South Glengarry citizen of the year altered our region’s story with his own efforts.
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
westernmassnews.com

Chester faces state of emergency with water main break, residents supplied with needed water

CHESTER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A state of emergency has been declared in Chester after a water main break has left many in town without water. On Friday, a broken pipe drained the town’s entire water supply. Officials told Western Mass News that about 95 percent of the water has been restored to the town, but about 17 families are still without water and it’s not expected to be restored for a couple of days. In the meantime, The town is working to supply water to residents and a boil water order is in effect to protect residents from health risks.
CHESTER, MA
WWLP

Apartment fire on Marble Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews worked to put out a fire on Marble Street in Springfield Sunday night. According to Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi, crews were called to a fire at an apartment building around 9:20 p.m. Sunday located on 65 Marble Street. Calvi told 22News the fire...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Adams Parks Commission Concerned about Berm near Russell Field

ADAMS, Mass. — The Parks Commissioners are concerned about a berm near the scoreboard on Russell Field, which they believe is small enough to let water from a nearby stream overflow. "There's a hill that protects the stream from going into the field. At that point, that berm, that...
ADAMS, MA
WNAW

What Does an E8 Code Mean on a Window Air Conditioning Unit?

One thing visitors and residents of the Berkshires love is the beautiful summer weather that our county has to offer. However, as is the classic case with Berkshire County, it can beautiful one minute and then be pouring rain the next minute. Plus, you never know what it's going to be like heat-wise. I remember a couple of summers back, one of my window air conditioning units kicked the bucket. Berkshire County had some consistent hot days in a three or four-day period and I was scrambling to buy a unit. I looked in stores throughout Pittsfield, North Adams, Lee, Adams, and Great Barrington. After a little waiting and sweating, I was finally able to track one down at a store in Pittsfield. I figured, heck, I'll buy a replacement and a backup seeing that there seemed to be a scarcity factor at that time.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Live 95.9

Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Drive with a Dog on Your Lap?

Massachusetts has some head-scratching laws as we have discussed in the past. One law I find particularly interesting and humorous is the one about a certain activity performed within the privacy of your own home. You can check that one out by going here. Then there are some Massachusetts laws that make sense like this one which can halt this fun but risky activity that people like to perform in their backyards. As matter of fact, many Berkshire County residents got away with doing this recently as law enforcement usually turns a blind eye to this hobby around this time of year. We can go on and on regarding weird and interesting Massachusetts laws. Actually, you can check out 31 of them by going here.
WWLP

Brush fire at Quabbin Reservoir Sunday

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A brush fire at the Quabbin Reservoir was put out Sunday morning. According to the Belchertown Fire Department, at around 9:12 a.m. crews were called to the Quabbin off Old Enfield Road for a reported brush fire. Crews from Pelham Fire, DCR district 10, Granby...
BELCHERTOWN, MA

