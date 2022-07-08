ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilmer County, WV

Gilmer County leads state in business growth in June

By Sam Kirk
 4 days ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office has released the business growth in the state for the month of June, and Gilmer County led the state.

In June, the office registered 1,002 new West Virginia businesses. Gilmer County led the state in the percentage of new business growth with a total of seven new business registrations, a 2.40% increase.

The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that Berkeley, Raleigh, Pleasants and Jefferson Counties also experienced notable growth during the month:

  • Berkeley County – 111 new businesses
  • Raleigh County – 59 new businesses
  • Pleasants County – 4 new businesses
  • Jefferson County – 57 new businesses

Counties that led the state in total businesses registered for the month of June were Kanawha, Berkeley, Monongalia, Raleigh and Cabell.

  • Kanawha County – 119 businesses
  • Monongalia County – 76 businesses
  • Cabell County – 58 businesses

Statewide, West Virginia registered 12,796 new businesses in the last 12 months, from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022. Summers County led all 55 counties with a 31.17% growth rate during the one-year timespan. To review county-by-county growth, visit our Business Statistics Database.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia reports third day in a row with no COVID deaths

CHARLESTON — No deaths from COVID-19 were confirmed for the third straight day on Friday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. “Zero. Zero new deaths. That’s really great. That’s great stuff,” Gov. Jim Justice said during his Friday morning online COVID briefing with reporters.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia’s weirdest town names

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Mountain State has some unique place names, including international ones, ones that are just impossible to pronounce and some that are just plain weird. It would be almost impossible to compile all of the strange place names in the state, but here’s a list...
wvexplorer.com

Did a lunatic first discover what would become West Virginia?

Crazy as it might seem, one enduring West Virginia legend posits that the land now within the boundaries of the Mountain State was first visited by a "lunatic," at least insofar as its discovery by Europeans goes. "Early histories agree that the first white man to travel west of the...
WBOY 12 News

Clarksburg’s airport getting $15M for new terminal

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The North Central West Virginia Airport (CKB) in Harrison County is getting $15 million in federal funds for a new terminal building, West Virginia’s senators announced Monday. U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) said the money is coming from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Terminal Program through […]
