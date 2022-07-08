ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ campaign kicks off in Grand Junction

By Kacie Sinton
nbc11news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The annual Stuff the Bus school supply donation drive began on Wednesday, July 6 at Mesa Mall. Anyone with an excess of new school supplies or the urge to help local schoolchildren can drop donated...

www.nbc11news.com

nbc11news.com

Mesa County Fair is coming to town

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Fair is coming to town!. Manager of the Mesa County Fairgrounds, Kyle Carstens, says they’re working on last-minute preparations for the kick start of the fair on Tuesday with the help of the Mesa County Executive Fair Board and the volunteers.
MESA COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

Affordable housing in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Affordable housing seems to be nonexistent throughout the nation, and Grand Junction is no exception. Mayor Anna Stout says the city council is proactively working to make affordable housing more accessible. Part of her solution is working with housing partners to revise zoning and development codes and allocating money.
nbc11news.com

The heat remains on with some slight changes

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We continue to remain under dry conditions across the Western Slope. From yesterday to today, temperatures have crept into the triple digits in the Grand Valley. Unfortunately, this hot trend is just going to continue. Across the Western Slope, temperatures in other locations like Delta have also moved into the triple digits for today. Why temperatures have remained hot today, the big concern is the drought and some possibility of wildfires. Any relief we can get from these temperatures will happen during the overnight hours when skies remain mostly clear and allow most of the surface heating to escape back into the atmosphere. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the upper 60s in the Grand Valley and down south in Delta and Montrose; temperatures will be in the mid to lower 60s.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Mesa, CO
nbc11news.com

Some slight relief in temperatures

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Cloud cover has started to increase in the Grand Valley for the evening hours due to an active system impacting the state. The system is bringing widespread and scattered showers and thunderstorms, but much of the higher elevations continue to experience the bulk of summer heat. High temperatures continue to remain the norm. Temperatures reached a high of 101 degrees, and areas to the south are in the upper to mid 90s.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Heat is slow to break, but it eases late this week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Heat is still the biggest part of our weather story, but some monsoon moisture is sneaking in beneath that hot high pressure ridge we’ve been tracking. That may bring about a few showers or thunderstorms, but overall we’ll stay dry for most of this week. Showers and storms will be most numerous over the mountains, and even there, they’re slim pickings.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

