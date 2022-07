Mayor Eric Adams announced the expansion of the city’s free Saturday Night Lights program during a visit to the Bronx on July 9. “It takes a village,” is a term often used when speaking about raising children, and on July 9 the mayor declared that a village of city agencies will be stepping up to aid parents this summer by way of an interagency partnership through the NYPD, the New York City Department of Youth and Community Development (DYCD), the New York City Department of Education (DOE), and the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation, working with the city’s five District Attorney’s Offices and community-based organizations that administer the programs.

BRONX, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO