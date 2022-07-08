Champaign County Sheriff’s Office looking for school supplies
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a “Back to School BBQ” on August 6th from 4-8pm at the Prairie Fields Park in Savoy.
There will be free food and entertainment, and school supplies!
If you would like to donate school supplies to help the cause, the Sheriff’s Office said to bring the following items to the lobby of the Champaign County Sheriff’s office at 204 E Main Street in Urbana or at the Savoy Municipal building.
- Backpacks
- Boxes of 12 colored pencils
- Boxes of 24 crayons
- #2 pencils
- Two pocket folders
- Rulers
- Highlighters
- Composition notebooks
- Glue Sticks
Items must be dropped off by August 3rd by 5pm.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.
Comments / 0