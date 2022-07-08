ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barber’s dream of owning her own shop now possible after big North Carolina lottery win

By Alison Cutler
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 4 days ago
When most of the country was seeing fireworks, Sandra Lopez Alvarado was seeing dollar signs.

After buying a North Carolina lottery ticket on a whim after a Fourth of July party, the Burlington barber won $100,000, lottery officials said in a July 8 news release.

Lopez Alvarado told lottery officials she was shocked when she saw her prize. “It felt like ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’!”

Now, she has a plan for her hefty winnings: She wants to open her own barber shop, she told lottery officials.

Lopez Alvarado bought her $30 Fabulous Fortunes ticket from Deep Grocery in Burlington when she stopped for snacks, lottery officials said.

“I wasn’t going to buy a ticket at first,” Lopez Alvarado told lottery officials. “I decided I was going to go for it.”

The barber took home $71,019 after taxes, according to lottery officials.

Burlington is about 58 miles northwest of Raleigh.

