Barber’s dream of owning her own shop now possible after big North Carolina lottery win
When most of the country was seeing fireworks, Sandra Lopez Alvarado was seeing dollar signs.
After buying a North Carolina lottery ticket on a whim after a Fourth of July party, the Burlington barber won $100,000, lottery officials said in a July 8 news release.
Lopez Alvarado told lottery officials she was shocked when she saw her prize. “It felt like ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’!”
Now, she has a plan for her hefty winnings: She wants to open her own barber shop, she told lottery officials.
Lopez Alvarado bought her $30 Fabulous Fortunes ticket from Deep Grocery in Burlington when she stopped for snacks, lottery officials said.
“I wasn’t going to buy a ticket at first,” Lopez Alvarado told lottery officials. “I decided I was going to go for it.”
The barber took home $71,019 after taxes, according to lottery officials.
Burlington is about 58 miles northwest of Raleigh.
