Rockets' Jabari Smith: Quiet in LVSL debut

CHICAGO -- In the middle of the second quarter during the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game, Minnesota Lynx legend Sylvia Fowles stole the ball from Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young and took off on a solo fastbreak. With the entire court in front of her, Fowles had the freedom to do whatever she wanted.
Martin was called up from Triple-A Charlotte and is starting Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Guardians. Martin will operate as the team's 27th man Tuesday, drawing his third major-league start this season. The 25-year-old has produced a 4.29 ERA and 1.24 WHIP with 17 strikeouts over 21 innings across five appearances with the White Sox. Martin will likely be returned to Triple-A following Tuesday's contests.
Branham finished Monday's Las Vegas Summer League game against the Rockets with 20 points (8-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two steals and five turnovers in 28 minutes. Branham contributed to an overall sloppy effort by San Antonio (25 turnovers as a team), but he finished...
Jackson was added to the Celtics' Summer League roster Monday, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports. The UNC product spent last season as a member of the Texas Legends in the G League and now finds himself with Boston's Summer League roster. The 27-year-old's first chance to get on the court with the Celtics comes Monday against the Bucks.
Scott walked one batter over a scoreless inning Sunday, striking out two and earning a save over the Mets. Scott bounced back quickly after he blew a save and was tagged with a loss against the Mets on Saturday. He threw 11 of 19 pitches for strikes, and the lone blemish on his final line came in the form of a two-out walk to Mark Canha. Scott has now converted 12 of 15 save chances on the year, though two of those blown opportunities have come in his last five outings. He's sporting a 4.04 ERA with a 54:22 K:BB through 35.2 frames.
Thomas went 3-for-5 with a double in Monday's 4-3 win over the Giants. Thomas wasn't directly involved in run-scoring plays, but he was the only Diamondback with multiple hits in the contest. He hadn't posted a multi-hit effort since July 1, and he's now batting .237 (9-for-38) this month. The rookie outfielder owns a .250/.305/.408 slash line with seven home runs, 22 RBI, 28 runs scored, four stolen bases and eight doubles through 213 plate appearances.
A program will be receiving a boost Monday with four-star offensive tackle Lucas Simmons set to announce his college decision live at 1 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ. Simmons is rated as the No. 16 offensive tackle in the 2023 class and No. 143 player overall, according to the 247Sports rankings. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page (or at this link), on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
Pollock went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI on Monday against the Guardians. Pollock was in the lineup for only the third time in six games since Eloy Jimenez returned to the lineup. In addition to Jimenez, Gavin Sheets has also been in the lineup regularly ahead of Pollock as the White Sox's starting right fielder. Pollock did take advantage of his opportunity Monday, collecting his 13th double and 26th RBI of the season. He's hitting .247/.287/.362 across 251 plate appearances on the campaign.
Howard (1-1) earned the win Monday over the Athletics. He allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits and struck out one over five innings. Howard got through three innings without trouble, then allowed an RBI single to Seth Brown in the fourth and a solo home run to Sheldon Neuse in the fifth. The Athletics rallied late against the Rangers' bullpen, but Brett Martin closed it out to earn Howard his first win in five appearances this year. Howard allowed four runs in four innings in his previous start, so this was a marked improvement for the right-hander. He still has an 8.04 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 15:4 K:BB through 15.2 innings, but with Dane Dunning (ankle) landing on the injured list, Howard should get an extended look in the rotation. He's lined up for a weekend home start versus the Mariners.
The Rays added Bethancourt to the 26-man active roster ahead of Monday's game against the Red Sox. The Rays acquired Bethancourt from the Athletics on Saturday, but the team waited a couple days to make a corresponding transaction to create room for him on the active roster. With Rene Pinto heading to Triple-A Durham on Monday, Bethancourt is expected to step in as the No. 2 backstop behind Francisco Mejia while Mike Zunino (shoulder) is on the injured list. The righty-hitting Bethancourt also picked up reps at first base and designated hitter during his time in Oakland and could make starts versus left-handed pitching at either spot for the platoon-happy Rays.
The Diamondbacks recalled Uceta from Triple-A Reno prior to Sunday's game against the Rockies. Arizona optioned right-handed reliever Sean Poppen to Triple-A to clear room on the 26-man active roster and in the bullpen for Uceta. The 24-year-old right-hander has previously made four relief appearances for Arizona this season, giving up five earned runs on seven hits and four walks over nine innings.
Franco (wrist) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The 21-year-old is dealing with a hamate injury in his right wrist that could require surgery, with the resulting procedure expected to sideline him for 6-to-8 weeks. Franco will be further evaluated Monday when the Rays return from their current road trip, which could bring more clarity regarding whether or not he'll need surgery. Taylor Walls is expected to take over as Tampa Bay's primary shortstop, while Yu Chang and Jonathan Aranda could also see increased playing time in Franco's absence.
CBS Sports on Monday named its lead announcing teams for its 2022 college football coverage, locking in the names that will help present some of the sport's biggest games each Saturday on CBS and CBS Sports Network. Jenny Dell was named lead college football reporter for CBS college football coverage,...
Champagnie has been ruled out for the rest of Summer League due to a fractured left thumb, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports. Champagnie totaled 14 points, 18 rebounds, four assists and two steals across four Summer League games before suffering the injury. The issue may keep him sidelined through the start of the regular season, which makes him a likely cut candidate moving forward.
The Oregon Ducks’ 2023 recruiting class could get some more strength in the coming weeks.
After adding 5-star quarterback Dante Moore at the end of last week, the Ducks have a number of prospects who will be announcing their commitments at some point this month. Among them is 4-star offensive lineman Micah Banuelos, who announced on Tuesday that he will be making his decision on July 25th at 3 p.m. PT.
Banuelos is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 56 IOL in the 2023 class. He currently has two Crystal Ball Predictions on 247Sports to commit to the Ducks.
We will see later this month if Oregon’s offensive line can pick up another core member.
Film
Michael Banuelos’ Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
90
WA
IOL
Rivals
3
5.6
WA
IOL
ESPN
N/R
N/R
WA
IOL
On3 Recruiting
3
85.83
WA
IOL
247 Composite
3
0.8652
WA
IOL
Vitals
Hometown
Burien, WA
Projected Position
Interior Offensive Lineman
Height
6-foot-2
Weight
290 pounds
Class
2023
Recruitment
Recruited by Adrian Klemm and Viane Talamaivao
Offered on January 22, 2022
Official Visit scheduled June 24, 2022
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Texas A&M Aggies
USC Trojans
Twitterhttps://twitter.com/MicahBanuelos23/status/154692574379540889611
Contreras is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets. Though he was named to the National League's All-Star team Sunday, Contreras remains a part-time player for Atlanta. With Travis d'Arnaud locked in as Atlanta's No. 1 catcher and with Marcell Ozuna secure as the team's everyday designated hitter now that the team is back to full strength in the outfield, Contreras could struggle to receive more than three or four starts during Atlanta's final seven games before the All-Star break.
The ending of Kentucky's 2021-22 season at the hands of No. 15 seed Saint Peter's in the first round of the NCAA Tournament cast a pall over an otherwise solid season for the Wildcats, who bounced back from an abysmal 2020-21 campaign to reclaim their place among the SEC and national elite. With a roster formula that skewed far older than normal, coach John Calipari fielded a team that spent much of the season ranked in the top 10 before its campaign came to a stunning end against the Peacocks.
Miller is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox. Miller had started in five of the past six games, but he'll likely shift into more of a part-time role moving forward with Josh Naylor (back) making his return to the lineup. The righty-hitting Miller should play regularly at first base, second base or designated hitter when the Guardians oppose left-handed starting pitchers, however.
Mantiply allowed one run on two hits and one walk over a third of an inning in Monday's 4-3 win over the Giants. Mantiply, Arizona's lone representative at the All-Star game, appears to be the high-leverage reliever of choice for manager Torey Lovullo since Ian Kennedy (calf) landed on the injured list. Since Kennedy's addition to the IL, Mantiply has been called upon to work the eighth inning of a close game on three occasions. It hasn't gone well for the left-hander, who picked up a hold Monday but has allowed four runs on five hits and a walk over 2.2 innings. He was charged with a loss, let an inherited runner score a game-winning run, before being unable to finish the inning Monday. The walk was just the second Mantiply has allowed and first since Opening Day.
The Rays optioned Pinto to Triple-A Durham on Monday. Pinto was sent to the minors after Tampa Bay added another catcher to their ranks in Christian Bethancourt, whom the team acquired from the Athletics over the weekend. Though he had seemed to work his way into a timeshare behind the plate with Francisco Mejia while Mike Zunino (shoulder) has been on the shelf, Pinto didn't perform well enough to stick around as a third backstop. Over his month-long stay with the big club, Pinto slashed .205/.225/.282 across 12 games.
