Detroit, MI

Pistons' Jalen Duren: Plays 12 minutes in LVSL debut

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Duren played 12 minutes and posted nine points (4-6 FG, 1-2 FT), two blocks, one rebound, one assist...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Scottie Pippen says he supports Kevin Durant's trade request: 'I don't feel bad for what K.D. is doing at all'

Some people might be unhappy with Kevin Durant following his recent trade request from the Brooklyn Nets, but Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen isn't included in that group. During a recent appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio, the NBA legend explained why he has no problem with Durant's decision, and why he simply sees it as a reflection of the business side of the league today.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Sports

Spurs' Malaki Branham: Scores 20 in LVSL loss

Branham finished Monday's Las Vegas Summer League game against the Rockets with 20 points (8-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two steals and five turnovers in 28 minutes. Branham contributed to an overall sloppy effort by San Antonio (25 turnovers as a team), but he finished...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS Sports

White Sox's Davis Martin: Called up, starting Game 1

Martin was called up from Triple-A Charlotte and is starting Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Guardians. Martin will operate as the team's 27th man Tuesday, drawing his third major-league start this season. The 25-year-old has produced a 4.29 ERA and 1.24 WHIP with 17 strikeouts over 21 innings across five appearances with the White Sox. Martin will likely be returned to Triple-A following Tuesday's contests.
CHICAGO, IL
Detroit, MI
Basketball
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star OT Lucas Simmons to make college commitment live Monday on CBS Sports HQ

A program will be receiving a boost Monday with four-star offensive tackle Lucas Simmons set to announce his college decision live at 1 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ. Simmons is rated as the No. 16 offensive tackle in the 2023 class and No. 143 player overall, according to the 247Sports rankings. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page (or at this link), on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
CLEARWATER, FL
CBS Sports

Braves' Eddie Rosario: Heads to bench Tuesday

Rosario is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mets. The lefty-hitting Rosario's streak of four consecutive starts in left field will come to an end, as the righty-hitting Adam Duvall replaces him in the lineup with a southpaw (David Peterson) on the mound for the Mets. Duvall has served as an everyday player for most of this season, but he and Rosario could end up settling into a platoon with rookie Michael Harris having solidified his spot as Atlanta's primary option in center field alongside Ronald Acuna. Atlanta's plans in left field have yet to be formally clarified, however, as Duvall spent the past weekend on the paternity list before being activated Monday.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Three hits in win

Thomas went 3-for-5 with a double in Monday's 4-3 win over the Giants. Thomas wasn't directly involved in run-scoring plays, but he was the only Diamondback with multiple hits in the contest. He hadn't posted a multi-hit effort since July 1, and he's now batting .237 (9-for-38) this month. The rookie outfielder owns a .250/.305/.408 slash line with seven home runs, 22 RBI, 28 runs scored, four stolen bases and eight doubles through 213 plate appearances.
PHOENIX, AZ
Isaiah Stewart
CBS Sports

Kentucky basketball roster: Starting lineup prediction, bench rotation, depth outlook for 2022-23 season

The ending of Kentucky's 2021-22 season at the hands of No. 15 seed Saint Peter's in the first round of the NCAA Tournament cast a pall over an otherwise solid season for the Wildcats, who bounced back from an abysmal 2020-21 campaign to reclaim their place among the SEC and national elite. With a roster formula that skewed far older than normal, coach John Calipari fielded a team that spent much of the season ranked in the top 10 before its campaign came to a stunning end against the Peacocks.
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS Sports

76ers' Julian Champagnie: Out for rest of Summer League

Champagnie has been ruled out for the rest of Summer League due to a fractured left thumb, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports. Champagnie totaled 14 points, 18 rebounds, four assists and two steals across four Summer League games before suffering the injury. The issue may keep him sidelined through the start of the regular season, which makes him a likely cut candidate moving forward.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Edwin Uceta: Moves up from Triple-A

The Diamondbacks recalled Uceta from Triple-A Reno prior to Sunday's game against the Rockies. Arizona optioned right-handed reliever Sean Poppen to Triple-A to clear room on the 26-man active roster and in the bullpen for Uceta. The 24-year-old right-hander has previously made four relief appearances for Arizona this season, giving up five earned runs on seven hits and four walks over nine innings.
PHOENIX, AZ
#12 Minutes#Blazers#Las Vegas#Lvsl#Summer League
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Joe Mantiply: Unable to finish inning

Mantiply allowed one run on two hits and one walk over a third of an inning in Monday's 4-3 win over the Giants. Mantiply, Arizona's lone representative at the All-Star game, appears to be the high-leverage reliever of choice for manager Torey Lovullo since Ian Kennedy (calf) landed on the injured list. Since Kennedy's addition to the IL, Mantiply has been called upon to work the eighth inning of a close game on three occasions. It hasn't gone well for the left-hander, who picked up a hold Monday but has allowed four runs on five hits and a walk over 2.2 innings. He was charged with a loss, let an inherited runner score a game-winning run, before being unable to finish the inning Monday. The walk was just the second Mantiply has allowed and first since Opening Day.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Royals' Michael Taylor: Not in Sunday's lineup

Taylor is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians. Taylor has a .506 OPS through eight games in July and will take a seat Sunday for the second time in Kansas City's last four contests. Kyle Isbel will man center field in the series finale versus Cleveland.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

White Sox's AJ Pollock: Losing playing time

Pollock went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI on Monday against the Guardians. Pollock was in the lineup for only the third time in six games since Eloy Jimenez returned to the lineup. In addition to Jimenez, Gavin Sheets has also been in the lineup regularly ahead of Pollock as the White Sox's starting right fielder. Pollock did take advantage of his opportunity Monday, collecting his 13th double and 26th RBI of the season. He's hitting .247/.287/.362 across 251 plate appearances on the campaign.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Braves' Robinson Cano: Dealt to Atlanta

Cano was traded from San Diego to Atlanta on Sunday in exchange for cash considerations, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Cano will join his third team of the season, as he was let go by the Mets in May before spending just under two months with the Padres. The 39-year-old appeared in 21 games at Triple-A El Paso over the last month and slashed .333/.375/.479 with three homers, 20 runs and 20 RBI. He should report to Triple-A Gwinnett to begin his time with his new organization.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Padres' Ha-Seong Kim: Aggravates thumb injury

Kim left Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Giants following his third at-bat after aggravating his thumb injury, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Kim was held out of the starting lineup twice earlier this week because of that injury. Kim was 0-for-2 with a walk in the loss, including hitting into a double play with the bases loaded in the second inning that ended the Padres' best threat against Carlos Rodon.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Why James Harden getting a team-friendly, two-year contract is ideal for 76ers and makes sense for him, too

Mere minutes after the Philadelphia 76ers were vanquished by the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semifinals, James Harden was asked a simple question by a reporter: Would Harden, a pending free agent, take a pay cut in the short term in order to help the Sixers build out the rest of the roster around Harden and MVP runner-up Joel Embiid?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Braves' William Contreras: On bench Monday

Contreras is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets. Though he was named to the National League's All-Star team Sunday, Contreras remains a part-time player for Atlanta. With Travis d'Arnaud locked in as Atlanta's No. 1 catcher and with Marcell Ozuna secure as the team's everyday designated hitter now that the team is back to full strength in the outfield, Contreras could struggle to receive more than three or four starts during Atlanta's final seven games before the All-Star break.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Giants' Brandon Belt: Early exit Saturday

Belt exited Saturday's game against the Padres after running to first base on an infield single, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. Belt sprinted down the line and was safe on the play, but he was immediately visited by manager Gabe Kapler and the training staff. There has been no official diagnosis, though presumably Belt is dealing with discomfort in his lower body.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

