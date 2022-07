The Twilight Zone began as a sci-fi anthology series where writers used elaborate and fantastical worlds to critique the one they actually lived in. Though its episodes often dealt with things like nazis, the Red Scare, and the threat of nuclear war, it would shade these topics in aliens, robots, and plots of early space travel. The black-and-white series was more than a timestamp of the post-World War II landscape it was born into, however. It remains a classic today, thanks to its timeless angles on topics such as xenophobia, beauty standards, and human loneliness, just to name a few.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 HOURS AGO