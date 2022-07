The operator of a motorcycle was injured in a single-vehicle accident Sunday night on Rosalia Road just south of Rosalia. Whitman County deputies arrived on scene and determined the driver of the motorcycle – an adult male and a child passenger were northbound on Rosalia Road when the motorcycle went into a skid, overturning on its side before coming to a rest in the northbound lane. The driver indicated there had been some sort of animal in the roadway.

WHITMAN COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO