Wisconsin Supreme Court disallows absentee ballot drop boxes

A Kentucky judge has struck down a measure that would have weakened Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s appointment authority over a key ethics commission by shifting power to Republican officials to select a majority of the members. In his ruling Monday, Jefferson Circuit Judge McKay Chauvin said the measure severely “diminishes and diverts” the governor’s constitutional duty to ensure the state’s executive branch ethics code is “faithfully executed.” By shifting appointment authority away from the governor, the law empowered other constitutional officers who aren’t “charged with that same constitutional duty,” he said. The GOP-dominated legislature passed the measure — House Bill 334 — this year over Beshear’s veto. The new law was set to take effect Thursday but is now blocked by the judge’s decision. Under the measure, five statewide officeholders — currently all Republicans — each would make one appointment to the reconstituted state Executive Branch Ethics Commission. Those officials are the attorney general, secretary of state, state treasurer, state auditor and agriculture commissioner. The governor would appoint two members to the panel that enforces the executive branch ethics code. The measure would have removed all five current commission members — all gubernatorial appointees.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 21 MINUTES AGO