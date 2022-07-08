Framingham Police Seek Public’s Help To Identify ‘Person of Interest’ in Home & Car Breaks

BOSTON -- A South Boston man is accused of groping a woman who was walking alone. Derek Leslie, 32, was arrested after police said over the weekend that they are investigating two reports of indecent assault in South Boston. Court paperwork shows that police had been looking for Leslie after multiple women reported he allegedly followed them along West Broadway in South Boston. It was a video that an alleged victim recorded that led police to arrest him. Leslie spoke out in court as he faced the allegations. "This is not right," he said. Police say Leslie followed a woman, called...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO