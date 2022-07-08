ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Raw: Louisiana State Police chief gets warning after speeding 'at least 90 mph'

WWL-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Well, I’ll be,” said the trooper...

www.wwltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Three From Louisiana Killed in Early Morning Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 16

Three From Louisiana Killed in Early Morning Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 16. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on Sunday, July 10th, 2022, shortly after 5:00 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA 16 at the intersection of LA 25 in Washington Parish. The crash killed Juan Munoz, 29, of Covington, Louisiana, Ramon Munoz, 32, of Covington, Louisiana, and Martin Vega, 22, of Folsom, Louisiana. The initial investigation led Troopers to believe that the crash occurred while Juan Munoz was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado east on LA 16. As the vehicle approached the intersection with LA 25, the driver failed to stop and continued straight ahead, colliding head-on with a large tree.
COVINGTON, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
KNOE TV8

Louisiana State Police issues Silver Alert for missing man

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 76-year-old Eddie Charles Thompson. Thompson is a white male with gray hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5′9″ tall and weighs about 160 pounds, authorities said. Thompson suffers from a condition that may impair his judgment.
DEQUINCY, LA
WAFB

Louisiana OMV urges driver’s license renewals before a storm hits

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles is putting out a list of several reminders for residents ahead of any potential hurricane or tropical storm. The Louisiana OMV says residents should renew their driver’s licenses, identification cards, and vehicle registrations ahead of time. Officials say...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lamar Davis
Calcasieu Parish News

Two From Louisiana Killed in Crash on LA 182, Both Unrestrained

Two From Louisiana Killed in Crash on LA 182, Both Unrestrained. Louisiana – On July 9, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers from LSP Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 182 near Nap Lane in St. Landry Parish at 10:30 p.m. on July 8, 2022. Krisalyn Thomas, 19, and Joseph Chevis, 56, both of Opelousas, Louisiana, were killed in the crash.
OPELOUSAS, LA
theadvocate.com

Two people killed in Friday night crash in St. Landry Parish

Two people were killed after their pickup truck ran off the road and struck a tree in St. Landry Parish Friday night. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on La. 182 near Nap Lane. Krisalyn Thomas, 19, and Joseph Chevis, 56, both of Opelousas, were headed east on La. 182 in a 1998 Dodge pickup when Chevis failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the road. The pickup struck a tree and then flipped upside down, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

164 Arrests Made in Louisiana in U.S. Marshals Operation North Star

164 Arrests Made in Louisiana in U.S. Marshals Operation North Star. Louisiana – The United States Marshals Service reported in early July 2022 that Operation North Star, a nationwide U.S. Marshals Service operation focused on violent crime reduction, was carried out in ten cities, including New Orleans, Louisiana, over a 30-day period in June. Over 1400 arrests were made nationwide (including 230 for homicide) and more than 160 firearms were seized. There were 164 arrests in the New Orleans metro area, with 180 warrants for violent offenses being served:25 of the arrests for Homicide, 22 for Armed Robbery, 4 Sexual Assaults, and 35 Aggravated Assaults. 46 firearms were seized in the New Orleans metro, along with narcotics and $36,200 in cash. The success of the operation, according to U.S. Marshals, is due to the critical partnerships formed by the participating local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. The USMS provided additional funding to local and state law enforcement agencies so that they could work longer shifts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisiana State Police#Utterance#State
wbrz.com

Louisiana's troubled teens unwelcome in Alabama after causing riot at facility this week

DOTHAN - At least 14 troubled teens from Louisiana were kicked out of an Alabama jail aimed at rehabilitating kids following a riot they caused this week. District Attorney Tony Clayton and the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said they were notified Thursday to come pick up the juveniles. Over the past couple of years, local jurisdictions have been sending troubled teens to Alabama because there are no facilities in Louisiana to take them.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Treasurer Calls for Statewide Online Payment Options for All State Agencies

Louisiana Treasurer Calls for Statewide Online Payment Options for All State Agencies. Louisiana – On July 8, 2022, State Treasurer John M. Schroder led Louisiana Cash Management Review Board (CMRB) discussions, emphasizing the importance of Louisiana learning to better harness the benefits of modern technology. Two items on the agenda indicated the need to investigate the acceptance of electronic payment methods for all state agencies and investigate the digital assets available to the state and make recommendations for their best use.
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

Louisiana loses lives it could have saved to drugs

In today’s climate, drug overdose deaths have reached epidemic proportions. Last year more than 100,000 people died in the U.S. from overdosing on an addictive substance, a landmark that represents the highest recorded total ever. The need for effective action is more urgent than at any point in history, and many states are taking major steps to save lives.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy