Raw: Louisiana State Police chief gets warning after speeding 'at least 90 mph'

(The Center Square) – Louisiana State Police are stepping up enforcement on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge in anticipation of stricter traffic laws that take effect next month, an effort that recently ensnared the agency’s top commander. Louisiana State Police Col. Lamar Davis issued a directive to increase enforcement...
Three From Louisiana Killed in Early Morning Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 16. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on Sunday, July 10th, 2022, shortly after 5:00 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA 16 at the intersection of LA 25 in Washington Parish. The crash killed Juan Munoz, 29, of Covington, Louisiana, Ramon Munoz, 32, of Covington, Louisiana, and Martin Vega, 22, of Folsom, Louisiana. The initial investigation led Troopers to believe that the crash occurred while Juan Munoz was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado east on LA 16. As the vehicle approached the intersection with LA 25, the driver failed to stop and continued straight ahead, colliding head-on with a large tree.
Imagine a state trooper’s surprise while trying to stop speeders on a heavily-traveled bridge, when he pulled over his boss — not only the leader of his barracks but the top state trooper in Louisiana. The trooper said “Well I’ll be,” and the statement was caught on his...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 76-year-old Eddie Charles Thompson. Thompson is a white male with gray hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5′9″ tall and weighs about 160 pounds, authorities said. Thompson suffers from a condition that may impair his judgment.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles is putting out a list of several reminders for residents ahead of any potential hurricane or tropical storm. The Louisiana OMV says residents should renew their driver’s licenses, identification cards, and vehicle registrations ahead of time. Officials say...
Two From Louisiana Killed in Crash on LA 182, Both Unrestrained. Louisiana – On July 9, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers from LSP Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 182 near Nap Lane in St. Landry Parish at 10:30 p.m. on July 8, 2022. Krisalyn Thomas, 19, and Joseph Chevis, 56, both of Opelousas, Louisiana, were killed in the crash.
164 Arrests Made in Louisiana in U.S. Marshals Operation North Star. Louisiana – The United States Marshals Service reported in early July 2022 that Operation North Star, a nationwide U.S. Marshals Service operation focused on violent crime reduction, was carried out in ten cities, including New Orleans, Louisiana, over a 30-day period in June. Over 1400 arrests were made nationwide (including 230 for homicide) and more than 160 firearms were seized. There were 164 arrests in the New Orleans metro area, with 180 warrants for violent offenses being served:25 of the arrests for Homicide, 22 for Armed Robbery, 4 Sexual Assaults, and 35 Aggravated Assaults. 46 firearms were seized in the New Orleans metro, along with narcotics and $36,200 in cash. The success of the operation, according to U.S. Marshals, is due to the critical partnerships formed by the participating local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. The USMS provided additional funding to local and state law enforcement agencies so that they could work longer shifts.
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man is wanted in a cross-state fraud case. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. James Lee Collins Jr. has been charged with six counts of felony swindling in Allen Parish, Louisiana. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office believes he is now...
A Louisiana man was allegedly assaulted after showing up at Delta Clinic in Baton Rouge demanding that they stop performing abortions, which they can currently legally do while Louisiana’s abortion law is further challenged in court. Christopher Key hand the security guard at the clinic a letter he claimed...
DOTHAN - At least 14 troubled teens from Louisiana were kicked out of an Alabama jail aimed at rehabilitating kids following a riot they caused this week. District Attorney Tony Clayton and the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said they were notified Thursday to come pick up the juveniles. Over the past couple of years, local jurisdictions have been sending troubled teens to Alabama because there are no facilities in Louisiana to take them.
Louisiana Treasurer Calls for Statewide Online Payment Options for All State Agencies. Louisiana – On July 8, 2022, State Treasurer John M. Schroder led Louisiana Cash Management Review Board (CMRB) discussions, emphasizing the importance of Louisiana learning to better harness the benefits of modern technology. Two items on the agenda indicated the need to investigate the acceptance of electronic payment methods for all state agencies and investigate the digital assets available to the state and make recommendations for their best use.
Mais Bruh! I knew it was going to happen. The math experts have come out of the closet, put on their LSU shirts, and have started timing how long it takes for them to cross the Atchafalaya Bridge. The funny part, it's slowly being called the "Atchafalaya Basin Challenge". The...
In today’s climate, drug overdose deaths have reached epidemic proportions. Last year more than 100,000 people died in the U.S. from overdosing on an addictive substance, a landmark that represents the highest recorded total ever. The need for effective action is more urgent than at any point in history, and many states are taking major steps to save lives.
A disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico could drop up to 8 inches of rain in parts of southeast Louisiana this week, with the heaviest rainfall expected Tuesday afternoon and night, forecasters said Monday. Update: 15 inches of rain possible in south Louisiana this week. It's also expected to dump...
