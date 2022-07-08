ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Police Department: Street closures to make way for Taste of Buffalo

wnypapers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Buffalo Police Department announced there will be a number of street closures in downtown Buffalo running through late evening on Sunday, July 10, to accommodate the 2022 Taste of Buffalo. Starting at noon today, the...

www.wnypapers.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnypapers.com

Lewiston: Pedestrian struck on Center Street

At 9:48 p.m. Monday, Lewiston Fire Co. No. 1 responded to the 800 block of Center Street for a car vs. pedestrian motor vehicle accident. It was reported a male was struck by a vehicle and unresponsive in the roadway. Upon arrival, crews found a 36-year-old male patient lying in the roadway with an altered mental status and traumatic injuries. Fire crews assisted the Lewiston Police Department in closing the road. Lewiston 1 advanced life support critical care EMTs stabilized the patient.
LEWISTON, NY
WBEN 930AM

Busy Saturday for Niagara Falls Police

Niagara Falls Police were involved with a two hour standoff late Saturday afternoon in the 2500 block of Pine Avenue. They had been trying to arrest 37-year-old Curtis Griggs for his involvement in a shooting back on April 4th on 19th Street.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State Police Shoot A WNY Man Holding A Bat And Gun

A Western New York man was shot by New York State Police after allegedly brandishing weapons. Yesterday, Sunday, July 10, 2022, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation out of the State Police precinct in Machias arrested the 20-year-old man a quarter till 10 pm. Thomas Wright of Machias was arrested for Menacing 2nd degree.
MACHIAS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Vehicular Traffic#Court Street#West Eagle#Franklin Street Rrb
News 4 Buffalo

Man killed in Thatcher Ave. shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 35-year-old Buffalo man was killed in a shooting early Monday morning, Buffalo Police said. Police were called just after 1:30 a.m. to Thatcher Avenue between Kensington and Hutchison avenues. The man was taken by ambulance to ECMC, where he was later declared dead. Buffalo...
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Smash-and-grab thefts across upstate NY can cost victims thousands

From Albany to Buffalo, women are being targeted in "smash-and-grab" larceny cases in which their belongings are stolen from their vehicles, according to authorities. Jessica Hoyt is a victim of what law enforcement calls a smash-and-grab. She locked her purse out of sight in her car while she was exercising in a gym.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
2 On Your Side

1 person arrested after stabbing on East Lovejoy

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One person was arrested after a male was stabbed Sunday afternoon. The stabbing happened shortly after 4:15 p.m. on the 1000 block of East Lovejoy, Buffalo Police said. Police did not provide an age for the male victim, who was stabbed while on a porch. The...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

New trash skimmer installed at Buffalo Harbor State Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some new NOAA-funded technology is helping the local waterways get cleaner. NOAA stands for National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Thanks to them, Buffalo Harbor State Park has a new, aquatic trash skimmer. It’s called a Seabin. Congressman Brian Higgins says “This is a demonstration...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Former Williamsville South track coach pleads guilty

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former Williamsville South track coach pleaded guilty Friday afternoon on charges of exchanging sexually explicit messages with a juvenile. 39-year-old Daniel W. Syracuse of Tonawanda admitted that he acted in a manner that was likely to be injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare of a child when he exchanged sexually explicit messages and images through text message and a social media app with a minor who was less than 17 years old in 2015, when the incident took place. At the time, Syracuse was working as a track coach at Williamsville South High School. He is charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy