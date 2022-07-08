Suspect in Houston Co. shooting charged with capital murder

Photo of Benjamin Nowell (Courtesy of the Houston County Sheriff’s Office)

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The suspect in a Houston County shooting that left one woman dead has now been charged with capital murder.

Benjamin Nowell, 35, was charged with capital murder after police allege that he shot and killed Brittany Phillips, 29 of Webb on Thursday morning. The Houston County Coroner’s Office told WDHN that an initial report showed Phillips was killed by a gunshot wound to the head.

In addition to the capital murder charge, Nowell is also facing three counts of receiving stolen property and two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

He is currently in the Houston County Jail with no bond has been set.

