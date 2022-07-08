ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston County, AL

Suspect in Houston Co. shooting charged with capital murder

By Seth Feiner
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19UgSn_0gZ5pSET00
Photo of Benjamin Nowell (Courtesy of the Houston County Sheriff’s Office)

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The suspect in a Houston County shooting that left one woman dead has now been charged with capital murder.

More News from WRBL

Benjamin Nowell, 35, was charged with capital murder after police allege that he shot and killed Brittany Phillips, 29 of Webb on Thursday morning. The Houston County Coroner’s Office told WDHN that an initial report showed Phillips was killed by a gunshot wound to the head.

In addition to the capital murder charge, Nowell is also facing three counts of receiving stolen property and two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

He is currently in the Houston County Jail with no bond has been set.

Stay with WDHN News for updates.

Read the full story here: Houston County murder suspect captured after hours on the run

Comments / 0

Related
wdhn.com

New information in the Abbeville shooting; domestic dispute the cause

WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — Over the past week, law enforcement has responded to several domestic violence-related crimes, two of which resulted in murder. In Houston County, Brittany Phillips, and murder suspect, Benjamin Nowell, dated for 14 months. Friends of Phillips said when she broke up with him, that’s when he wouldn’t leave her alone. On Thursday morning, he became a suspect in the murder of Phillips, after a manhunt lasted almost 11 and half hours.
ABBEVILLE, AL
wdhn.com

Shooting at Houston Co. trailer park, investigation begins

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — No injuries have been reported after a Monday night shooting at a Houston County trailer park. The shooting happened at the Magnolia Court Mobile Home Park in Rehobeth, according to police. Residents of the trailer park say four homes were hit. Details are limited...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Life sentence tossed in 40-year-old Dothan murder

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A state court on Friday overturned the conviction of a man ordered to serve life without parole for the cold case murder of Dothan store clerk Russell Douglas. The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals ruled that Houston County denied Nathaniel Dennis, found guilty in 2019, his right...
DOTHAN, AL
CBS 42

Man charged with murdering his girlfriend in southeast Alabama

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — County road 57 in Henry County was a crime scene early Sunday morning after Abbeville woman, Barbara Williamson Shaw was found dead after being shot in the head. Her boyfriend, Jamie Whitehead, was then arrested and charged with murder. According to the Henry County Sheriff, Whitehead was intoxicated when he […]
HENRY COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Houston, AL
Houston County, AL
Crime & Safety
County
Houston County, AL
City
Webb, AL
wfxl.com

Blakely man arrested for Black Mayhaw Festival murder

A Blakely man has been arrested for an April 16 murder in Miller County. Back in April Antrayves Benton aka Tooney was shot and killed at the Black Mayhaw Festival in Colquitt. According to the GBI, there were between 300 and 400 people in attendance at the time of the incident.
BLAKELY, GA
WRBL News 3

Eufaula Police: Residential fire fatality on Sanford Ave.

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – A residential fire located on Sanford Avenue has claimed the life of a Eufaula woman. Around 4:49 a.m. on Saturday, a residential fire was reported to the Eufaula Police Communications Division. After arriving at the scene, police officers noticed the fire completely engulfed the rear of the home.
EUFAULA, AL
WRBL News 3

Woman killed in Eufaula house fire, investigation continues

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — A deadly house fire in Eufaula claimed the life of a 25-year-old woman. On Monday, investigation into the origin of the fire continued.  On Saturday, an early-rising neighbor heard a popping noise and saw flames coming out of the house next door. That day, the usually quiet neighborhood, just a mile […]
EUFAULA, AL
WMBB

Death under investigation in Washington Co.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WASHINGTON COUNTY NEWS) — Washington County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed investigators are on scene in the area of Pate Pond Road and Union Hill Road regarding the discovery this morning of a deceased person. According to WCSO, deputies responded to the scene shortly after 6...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Capital Murder#Violent Crime#Houston Co#Wdhn News
WSFA

Victim identified in early morning murder in Henry County

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The victim in a Sunday morning murder in Henry County has been identified as 50-year-old Barbara Williamson Shaw of Abbeville. Shaw was found shot in the head around 12:30AM Sunday morning on County Road 57 near Abbeville. Both the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Abbeville Police...
HENRY COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Suspect in deadly Houston County shooting arrested

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — WDHN has received new information on the arrest of a Houston County shooting suspect. The Houston County Sheriff’s Office, along with other sheriff’s offices in Henry County and Jackson County, Florida, helped in the investigation. Authorities tracked the suspect, Benjamin Adam Nowell,...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wdhn.com

Abbeville woman dead after an early morning shooting

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — An Abbeville woman is dead after an early morning shooting in Henry County. A little after midnight Sunday morning, the Henry County Sheriffs’ Office along with the Abbeville Police Department responded to a call on County Road 57 South for a possible firearm assault.
ABBEVILLE, AL
cenlanow.com

Florida woman led 3-county chase with kids in backseat, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was arrested Friday after leading authorities in both Alabama and Florida on a chase past the state border, according to deputies. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office said that Armani Brown, 19, of Tallahassee began the chase after a hit-and-run in the city of Enterprise, Alabama — approximately 25 miles from the Florida state line.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
WRBL News 3

Deadly fire in Eufaula claims life of 25-year-old woman

EUFAULA, Ala, (WRBL) – A deadly house fire in Eufaula claimed the life of a 25-year old woman. Just before 5 a.m., the house fire on Sanford Avenue was reported to the Eufaula Police Department. According to police, the rear of the structure was fully engulfed when they arrived. The Eufaula Fire Department found a […]
EUFAULA, AL
WALB 10

GBI investigating fight leading to death in Newton

NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating a death in Newton. The GBI said they were asked to assist the Baker County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. Premiliary information shows on July 4, there was a fight involving many people on the 2900 block of...
wtvy.com

WATCH: Woman leads officers on chase with kids in the car

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Tallahassee woman led officers on a chase from Enterprise to Holmes County with two kids inside the car Friday night. Enterprise police first tried to stop 19-year-old Armani Brown, who they believe was involved in a hit-and-run. Brown refused to stop and headed south on Highway 167 into Geneva County.
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

Another traffic crash at dangerous Geneva County intersection

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - There has been yet another traffic crash at a dangerous Geneva County intersection. This time the injuries were minor according to first responders, but that hasn’t stopped residents from sounding off on social media. It happened at the intersection of Highway 52 and Highway 153....
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy