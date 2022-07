The Tour de France returns tomorrow following its second rest day, kicking off a series of gruelling stages in the Alps that is set to see the battle between the general classification riders reach boiling point. A 148km route from Morzine to Megeve will feature a dip back along Lake Geneva, in what is set to be one of the most picturesque stages of the Tour so far. But with massive days to come, including on Wednesday at the Col du Galibier and Thursday at the iconic Alpe d’Huez, stage 10 could be fought out between a pack of...

CYCLING ・ 13 HOURS AGO