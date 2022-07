It is certainly possible that Evgeni Malkin goes to free agency on Wednesdsay after failing to come to terms with the Pittsburgh Penguins on an extension. Talks between the team and the player reportedly haven’t gone well to date, with Malkin wanting more than three years on an extension and the Penguins hesitant to give him that. But, there might be good news on the Malkin front as reports have surfaced the two sides are at least closing the game.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO