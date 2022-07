Our public accuracy test for the Primary Election August 2, 2022 will take place on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Waterloo Township Hall, 9773 Mt. Hope Road, Munith, Michigan. The Public Accuracy Test is conducted to demonstrate that the programs and tabulators being used to tabulate the ballots of the election have been prepared and tested in accordance with the law.

