A $200 Million Load of Fentanyl Was Just Seized in El Chapo’s Hometown

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- An inmate serving time for dealing methamphetamine was convicted was sentenced Monday to an additional 29 years behind bars for running a drug trafficking operation from behind bars.Marco Antonio Avila, 37, was previously sentenced in 2018 to 26 years in prison for distributing large quantities of meth in the Rochester area. He was incarcerated in Victorville, California.Authorities say Avila continued his operations in prison by recruiting and directing at least one person to purchase meth from a Mexico-based drug supplier to distribute to customers throughout southern Minnesota. A search discovered 30 separate 1-pound packages of meth inside a Corvette stored in a Woodbury storage garage.Avila pleaded guilty in March to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 14 DAYS AGO