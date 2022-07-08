ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

A $200 Million Load of Fentanyl Was Just Seized in El Chapo’s Hometown

By Luis Chaparro
Vice
Vice
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Mexican army seized a “record” quantity of fentanyl, most likely produced by the Sinaloa Cartel, in the city of Culiacán this week. More than half a ton of the synthetic opioid—542 kg—was seized in a warehouse, which according to the Mexican authorities has a value of around $200 million, was...

www.vice.com

Comments / 39

Daniel Rosa
3d ago

Its really good knowing that the President of Mexico is doing the best he could to stop drugs before they come here. Its just as good knowing that the Border Patrol is also doing a good job at the border. Some of you can't stop with your negative comments, I'm guessing you don't see anything good about the hard work that's being done by the Border Patrol.

Reply(2)
6
Chits n Giggles
3d ago

Until Americans stop wanting drugs, they're just gonna keep coming.

Reply
7
Borat 2024
4d ago

No worries. By the end of the week they’ll have twice as much……🤣😂

Reply
6
Related
allthatsinteresting.com

Meet Ivan Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar, El Chapo’s Elusive Son

As a successor to the helm of the Sinaloa Cartel, Ivan Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar began trafficking drugs as a teenager. Now, he has reportedly expanded his father's empire to include meth and fentanyl. In the late 1980s, the Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico began trafficking marijuana, cocaine, and heroin into...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS DFW

Multiple women arrested at southern border for smuggling fentanyl in body cavities

EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers recently stopped multiple women smuggling fentanyl in their body cavities across the Mexico-Texas border.On June 6, officers working at the Ysleta border arrested a 34-year-old woman after she admitted to carrying narcotics on her body and voluntarily removed two bundles filled with blue fentanyl pills from her rectal cavity.Five days later, officers working the pedestrian lanes at the Paso Del Norte border crossing intercepted a 34-year-old U.S. citizen trying to smuggle 0.14 pounds of fentanyl. She was referred for a secondary inspection where a canine alerted to the presence of drugs....
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Daily Mail

Chinese machines that can produce more than 100kg of meth in a single 'cook' are being smuggled into Australia

Machines capable of producing more than 100kg of methamphetamine in a single 'cook' are being imported into Australia. The machines, known as decarboxylation reactors, are from China and can reportedly be purchased for around $30,000. Five people were arrested last week by detectives from Victoria Police's Clandestine Laboratory squad, after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Two teenagers, 16 and 17, are caught 'trying to smuggle 16 migrants in Texas' in back of a stolen pickup truck following high-speed chase - just days after 53 died in back of a tractor-trailer

Two teenagers in a vehicle packed with migrants were apprehended after a high speed chase in Texas on Monday. A 16-year-old boy was driving a stolen Ford F 150 pickup on Texas Highway 97 and refused to stop when he was instructed to do so by U.S. Border Patrol agents and LaSalle County deputies, Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward said.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
El Chapo
CBS News

Thieves disappear with 20 shipping containers full of gold and silver ore and TVs from Mexico seaport

Mexico City — Thieves broke into a freight storage area at the Pacific coast seaport of Manzanillo and stole 20 freight containers loaded with partly refined gold and silver ore and television sets, the Mexican Employers Federation said Monday. José Medina Mora, president of the federation, said the large-scale robbery was a sign of rising crime in Mexico.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Trafficking#Fentanyl#Mexico#Dea#Mexican#The Sinaloa Cartel#World News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Prison inmate sentenced for dealing meth from behind bars

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- An inmate serving time for dealing methamphetamine was convicted was sentenced Monday to an additional 29 years behind bars for running a drug trafficking operation from behind bars.Marco Antonio Avila, 37, was previously sentenced in 2018 to 26 years in prison for distributing large quantities of meth in the Rochester area. He was incarcerated in Victorville, California.Authorities say Avila continued his operations in prison by recruiting and directing at least one person to purchase meth from a Mexico-based drug supplier to distribute to customers throughout southern Minnesota. A search discovered 30 separate 1-pound packages of meth inside a Corvette stored in a Woodbury storage garage.Avila pleaded guilty in March to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. 
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS DFW

More than $1M in cocaine, meth, heroin found inside statues smuggled into Texas

LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found $1,136,531 worth of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine inside a shipment of statues at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge. The narcotics were seized on June 9 from an SUV whose driver declared the shipment from Mexico. Officers referred the 2006 Nissan Pathfinder for a canine and non-intrusive imaging system inspection. That resulted in the discovery of 7.18 pounds of cocaine, 22.79 pounds of methamphetamine and 22.97 pounds of heroin."CBP's overall mission is to protect American communities from cross-border crime that threatens public safety," said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. "Laredo cargo facilities have excelled in enhancing border security by preventing the flow of suspected narcotics from seeping into our communities." U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents took the case. 
LAREDO, TX
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
88K+
Followers
20K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy