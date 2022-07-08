ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

‘Darkness Does Not Have The Final Say’: Neighbors gather at Glencoe vigil in support of Highland Park

By Joe Coughlin
The Record North Shore
The Record North Shore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Umn8_0gZ5olWF00
People stand with candles lit Thursday, July 7, in Glencoe to support of the victims and survivors of the mass shooting in Highland Park on the Fourth of July. | photos by gracie atlan/the record north shore

Whether sharing grief and anger or pursuing healing and comfort, or for many all of the above, residents united Thursday evening at Glencoe’s Am Shalom synagogue for a candlelight vigil for the victims and survivors of the Fourth of July mass shooting in Highland Park.

Dozens of attendees heard from members of the Glencoe Clergy Association, Glencoe officials and community members who shared their personal stories from the tragic morning just four days prior.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ts9Wf_0gZ5olWF00
Andy Dennen plays the song “Imagine” during the vigil in Glencoe.

Rabbi Steve Stark Lowenstein led the affair and shared that three members of the Am Shalom congregation were shot in the attack, which killed seven and injured more than 40 others. At least four of the seven dead reportedly were members of the Jewish community.

“Everything. Everything hurts,” he said. “This is our time to deepen our connection with this community and every community we are in.”

The gatherers stood among seven white chairs. Orange ribbons were tied around the chairs, which were left empty to represent the seven victims of the shooting.

Attendees were given candles, and the Rev. Catrice Kirk — of Glencoe’s St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church — asked that each person light their neighbor’s candle to pass along “love, hope, strength.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NtKDu_0gZ5olWF00
Seven chairs tied with orange ribbon represent the seven victims of the Fourth of July shooting in Highland Park.

Kirk said that, “Darkness does not have the final say.”

Rev. Adam Spencer, of St. Elizabeth Episcopal Church, said the candles represent each person’s hearts and hopes and “we are here to help one another to keep our candles alight.”

Glencoe officials Howard Roin, the village president, and Phil Kiraly, the village manager, also took turns at the lectern.

Roin expressed his anger that “in the United States gun massacres are routine” and that common-sense gun laws must be passed to “prevent the next one.”

“Let’s start with something simple: Let’s ban the assault rifles that murdered our neighbors,” said Roin to rousing applause.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HxVta_0gZ5olWF00
Nicolas Stetkevych and Lillian Rangel keep their candles alight during the vigil.

Betsy Brint is the chairperson of the Highland Park Community Foundation and announced the group’s July 4th Highland Park Shooting Response Fund, which is collecting funds to help the victims’ families and survivors of the shooting, as well as the organizations and nonprofits that support their needs following the shooting

The vigil was one of several similar events held across the North Shore in the aftermath of Monday’s tragedy.

On Thursday alone, vigils were held at Central Synagogue in HIghland Park and Winnetka Congregational Church in Wilmette.

A community rally to honor the shooting’s victims and “to demand an end to gun violence” is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at Sunset Woods Park, 1801 Sunset Road, in Highland Park.

The Record is a nonprofit, nonpartisan community newsroom that relies on reader support to fuel its independent local journalism.

Subscribe to The Record to fund responsible news coverage for your community.

Already a subscriber? You can make a tax-deductible donation at any time.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

'It felt symbolic': Photo of rainbow over Highland Park parade site captures moment of hope

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman passing through Highland Park Sunday night unknowingly captured a moment bringing hope to thousands.  Uptown resident Hilde Bialach drove with her husband down Sheridan Road and stopped in Highland Park for ice cream. When it started to rain, she took shelter at Ross just after 8 p.m.While standing under cover, she captured a rainbow over Walker Brothers, near Central Avenue and 2nd Street, the site of the deadly shooting. The area once taped off, covered with chairs and items left behind, now clear. "It was such a spectacular sight, it was mind-blowing," Bialach said. "To me, it felt symbolic."Thousands of other community members agreed. Bialach's post in the Facebook group "Stronger Highland Park (HP) - Community Organized Help" received over 1,300 reactions and over 100 shares.The photo was taken a day after barricades were removed in downtown Highland Park, allowing residents to return to the scene of Monday's parade for the first time. Her panoramic photo has been called "inspirational" by many in the comment section of the post. One resident said the rainbow is "exactly where it needed to be." Bialach is calling the moment, "a gift." 
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Highland Park holds moment of silence one week after July 4th parade shooting

CHICAGO (CBS)-- At 10:14 a.m. Monday, church bells rang out seven times in Highland Park, as dozens of people stood outside for a two-minute moment of silence, to pay their respects to the victims of last week's mass shooting at the July 4th parade.The moment of silence was held at the exact time the shooting started last Monday, and the church bells tolled once for each of the seven people who died:Katherine Goldstein of Highland Park Irina McCarthy of Highland Park Kevin McCarthy of Highland Park Jacquelyn Sundheim of Highland Park Stephen Straus of Highland Park Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza of Morelos, Mexico...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glencoe, IL
City
Wilmette, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
Greater Milwaukee Today

Carroll grad wounded in Highland Park shooting

WAUKESHA — A Carroll University graduate was among the people wounded during the mass shooting in Highland Park, Ill., which killed seven people. Alan Castillo, 23, was on top of the world with a new teaching aide job after graduating from Carroll University in 2021. The Highland Park native was enjoying the Highland Park Fourth of July with his girlfriend’s family when shots rang out.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Spencer
wrfalp.com

Invasive Pest Threatens Hemlock Trees in Lakewood

The Wooly Hemlock Adelgid is threatening the Village of Lakewood‘s Hemlock trees. Resident Mary Seger, who lives by Ivy Lane and Winchester Road, spoke before the Village Board about receiving a call from another resident concerned about the trees, “When you know what to look for, you can see these little white dots, usually on the underside, but they’ll be on the top also of Eastern Hemlocks which are all over this village as you know.”
LAKEWOOD, NY
kanecountyconnects.com

‘Block Party in a Box’ Rolled Out to Elgin Residents

The City of Elgin announces its ‘Block Party in a Box’ is available for reservations. The ‘Block Party in a Box’ (BPB) is a trailer filled with all things necessary to host a block party and get to know your neighbors: tables, chairs, pop-up tents, entertainment and yard games, barricades and safety signs. The BPB is free to reserve, and City staff will handle drop-off and pick-up. The BPB can be reserved as part of the block party special events permit process at cityofelgin.org/blockparty.
ELGIN, IL
CBS Chicago

Benefit concert for Highland Park massacre victims brings neighbors together at distillery

HIGHWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- As a community tries to heal following the Highland Park July 4th parade massacre, a benefit concert as held at a distillery in the neighboring town of Highwood Friday evening. As CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reported, the concert brought together people around music to raise money for shooting victims and their families. And those people grieved together. "It's devastating – just devastating," said 28 Mile Distilling Co. owner and Highwood alderman Eric Falberg, "and in order to recover, the way to recover is to be with others."  Falberg believes music is a great...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Congregational Church#United Methodist Church#Violent Crime#Jewish
CBS Chicago

Barricades come down, residents return to scene for first time since Highland Park parade massacre

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Barricades were removed in downtown Highland Park on Saturday, allowing residents to return to the scene of Monday's parade massacre for the first time. As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported, people were seen opening up their downtown shops for the first time in days. They were starting to board up windows that were damaged during the mass shooting, and cleaning up what was inside. But families were also seen taking their first steps downtown since the massacre that killed seven people and injured dozens more during the Highland Park July 4th parade. The once-vibrant downtown...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Cooper Roberts, 8, due for another surgery following Highland Park parade shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The family of the 8-year-old boy who was severely wounded in the Highland Park parade shooting says he is still in serious condition. After several surgeries, Cooper Roberts' family says he is scheduled for another operation Monday. This surgery will address damage to his esophagus. Cooper's family says he is in a great deal of pain -- physically and emotionally. The shooting left him paralyzed from the waist down. He is being treated at Comer Children's Hospital. 
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
What Now Chicago

Buffalo Grove’s Sushi Grove Relocating Down the Street to The Clove

Sushi Grove, a Japanese restaurant offering a sushi buffet and Mongolian stir fry, is relocating in Buffalo Grove to 310-314 McHenry Rd. The company’s current location at 154 McHenry Road will have its last day on July 25, an employee tells The Daily Herald. Now, owners Jay Yang and Rocky Guo will soon move less than a mile from their original location to The Clove. Guo tells What Now Chicago he expects to open the new location in about three months, sometime in Fall 2022. He says the current tenant has two months to clear out, while Sushi Grove will take at least a month to get everything in order.
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
The Record North Shore

‘Healing and support’: Glencoe and others organize vigils for Highland Park shooting victims

In the aftermath of Monday’s senseless mass shooting in Highland Park, individuals and communities far and wide have provided support to the ailing members of the Chicago suburb. To that end, the Village of Glencoe, a town that shares a border with Highland Park, has been among the most proactive. “On behalf of the Village […] The post ‘Healing and support’: Glencoe and others organize vigils for Highland Park shooting victims appeared first on The Record.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
The Record North Shore

The Record North Shore

Wilmette, IL
218
Followers
137
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

The Record North Shore is a nonprofit newsroom that publishes credible, courageous, community-first journalism (local news, sports and features) for the northern suburbs of Chicago.

 https://www.therecordnorthshore.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy