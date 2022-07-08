Who is Mary Lineberger Barnett, Republican Charlotte City Council District 2 candidate?

Mary Lineberger Barnett

Political party : Republican

Age as of Nov. 8, 2022 : 60

Campaign website :https://mary4citycouncil.com/

Email :marybeck625@protonmail.com

Occupation : Hearing Device Specialist with Costco

Education : B.S. in Biology

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought): No.

Please list your highlights of civic involvement

Community-driven programs through my church, Freedom House Church.

Should the City Council limit the number of new parking garages in and near uptown to encourage the use of public transportation?

No! Until our city’s public transportation issues are resolved and become more reliable for citizens, City Council should be doing everything they can to attract business, people and tourists to Uptown.

Describe your views on using public money to help build or improve private sports facilities or stadiums.

The professional and minor league teams with facilities in Charlotte are very successful businesses operating like any other business. I am in favor of limiting public money to help build or improve private support facilities and stadiums.

Is there an area where you disagree with your party? Why?

The status quo. Old-line, traditional conservatives are entrenched with outdated concepts and ideals. New conservative political office holders should have eyes focused on limiting government involvement while satisfying basic needs for large, growing cities like Charlotte.

What one professional or political accomplishment are you most proud of?

Owning and operating a successful barter company with my husband, Doug.

What separates you from your opponent?

Besides possibly being the first woman to serve all of District 2 residents, I believe 100% in supporting CMPD and Chief Jennings with the resources and funding to responsibly build the best large city police department for retention and recruitment. Secondly, I believe in helping our underserved neighborhood people, groups and small organizations that feed, clothe, mentor and love children. I believe in helping people from the inside-out in these underserved communities.