Body scanners to screen for weapons will be installed in Charlotte’s middle schools

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will install body scanning equipment in its 48 middle schools, Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh told The Charlotte Observer exclusively on Friday.

The equipment, which already is in all 21 of the district’s traditional high schools, screens students for guns and weapons. It’s the same equipment used at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The technology comes amid guns turning up in CMS schools at a record rate during the 2021-22 school year.

During the first four months of the year, 23 guns were found on campuses across CMS. Since January, seven guns were found. All but one of the guns reported in schools were seized without the trigger being pulled.

CMS will begin rolling out the technology in phases in August, much like it did with its high schools.

“It may seem (like) an inconvenience, but I see it as a positive for our students,” Hattabaugh said. “This is another one of those important steps to keep our schools safe and orderly.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said it will install body scanning equipment in its middle schools to screen for guns and other weapons. Diedra Laird/dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

Body scanners also will be installed in CMS’ designated K-8 schools, said Eve White, the executive director of communications. They are placed to actively monitor entrances.

White said some of the middle schools will have the body scanners in place when school starts Aug. 29.

CMS finds fewer guns in second semester. Are preventative measures working?

Curbing weapons found on campus

CMS will continue to work with Evolv Technology for the body scanners, Hattabaugh said.

The Observer previously reported that Evolv Technology boasts a “touchless security screening that delivers safety without sacrificing the visitor experience,” according to its website.

What happens to students caught bringing guns to Mecklenburg County schools?

A description from the company says the equipment is faster than a traditional metal detector, doesn’t require users to empty pockets or bags, and has technology to send a visual alarm to officials if a suspicious or dangerous item is detected.

In March, seven of the district’s high schools were the first to receive the equipment — those campuses saw two or more guns beginning in August 2021, part of the record-high number of firearms reported in the district during the school year.

READ MORE: Charlotte Observer expands online accessibility with more free articles

Along with body scanners, CMS took other steps to curb the number of weapons found on campuses, including introducing the “Say Something” anonymous reporting app, doubling random safety screenings and giving students more chances to talk about guns and safety.