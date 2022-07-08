ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Squeegee worker shoots driver swinging baseball bat after argument, Maryland cops say

By Aspen Pflughoeft
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 4 days ago
An fatal altercation between a 48-year-old driver and squeegee workers took place downtown Baltimore, Maryland, police say. Screengrab from Google Street View

A 48-year-old man who shot and killed after confronting a squeegee worker with a baseball bat at a busy intersection, police in Maryland said.

The Baltimore Police Department responded to investigate a shooting around 4:30 p.m. on July 7, according to a news release.

When they arrived, officers found the 48-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital where he died soon after arriving, authorities said.

Detectives began an investigation and learned that the man had gotten out of his car and approached a group of squeegee workers. Squeegee workers commonly gather in that area where they clean motorists’ windshields in hopes of receiving payment, The Baltimore Sun reported.

According to police Commissioner Michael Harrison in an interview with CBS Local, the man swung a baseball bat at the workers. “In return, one of the squeegee workers pulled out a gun and fired,” Harrison said.

The workers fled the scene before officers arrived, the police department said. Authorities are still searching for suspects.

According to a statement from city Councilman Eric Costello, earlier that day, police officers arrested a squeegee worker at the same location for possessing a pellet gun. Costello, whose district includes the intersection where the shooting occurred, called the incident “tragic — and yet preventable.”

Terry Sellars
3d ago

I do not visit Baltimore if I can help it. I value my life more than to step foot in that hellhole. The leadership in that place is failing badly.

Guest
3d ago

If you go to Baltimore you do it with great peril. This city is more dangerous than any city in Afghanistan or Iraqi.

Charlotte Observer

