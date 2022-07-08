ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dresher, PA

Dresher Lacrosse Pro Learned His Signature Move from Watching Phila. Eagle LeSean McCoy on TV

By Dan Weckerly
MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dresher’s Michael Sowers — a pack-leader on the Premier Lacrosse League pro Waterdogs team — benefits from an upbringing of deep family roots, natural athleticism, and a humble spirit. His status as a Phila. Eagles fan endears him to his hometown but also makes him that much more agile on the...

montco.today

Comments / 0

 

MyChesCo

West Chester Local Recognized as Philadelphia Titan100 — 23-Year-Old Thomas Padula

WEST CHESTER, PA — Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP has announced Thomas Padula, President, Padula Media as a 2022 Philadelphia Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Philadelphia’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2022 Philadelphia Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 70,000 individuals and generate over $14 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at an awards ceremony on September 8 th , 2022 and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.
WEST CHESTER, PA
phillyvoice.com

Original Tony Luke's cheesesteak shop in South Philly to change name

The Original Tony Luke's, a mainstay for cheesesteaks in South Philadelphia since 1992, will have a new name and signage at its storefront by the end of the month. Moving forward, the business will be known as Tony's and Nick's Steaks, in contrast to the separate Tony Luke's franchise that emerged out of a bitter family dispute.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Brian B. Reyes

Your South Philadelphia door of the day

Guaranteed this person has not had a genuine laugh since roughly 1972. (u/BurnedWitch88) I love that people continue to include the stuff with Pence on it. (u/satisfried) Green new deal Green new deal It's not enacted and what does that even mean by itself? Please register your friends blue to combat this. (u/delco_trash)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
