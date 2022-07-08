Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Nassau, Inland Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 13:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Clinch; Northern Ware; Southern Ware; Western Charlton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Ware, northeastern Clinch and northwestern Charlton Counties through 230 PM EDT At 152 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles north of Fargo, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Manor. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

CHARLTON COUNTY, GA ・ 56 MINUTES AGO