ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Mega Millions jackpot continues to climb for Friday's drawing

North Platte Post
North Platte Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LINCOLN, Neb.-Due to high sales, officials in the states participating in the Mega Millions® Lotto game have increased the estimated jackpot amount for the Friday, July 8 drawing to $410 million or $230.9 million with the cash option...

northplattepost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
North Platte Post

Gov. Ricketts proclaims July 11-15 NRD Week in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb.-With the swoosh of a pen and eager applause, Gov. Pete Ricketts proclaims July 11-15, 2022, as NRD Week in Nebraska to celebrate Nebraska’s Natural Resources Districts (NRDs) 50th anniversary. “We are proud to celebrate five decades of protecting, conserving and improving Nebraska’s nature resources,” said Dr. Orval...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Lifestyle
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
State
Nebraska State
State
South Carolina State
North Platte Post

Gov. Ricketts introduces 988, Nebraska's Suicide Hotline

In Nebraska, we’ve endured more than our fair share of adversity over the past 3+ years. The floods of March 2019 were the most widespread natural disaster in state history. Then, the coronavirus struck our state in March 2020 and continued upending lives throughout 2021. This spring, our state experienced the worst wildfires of the past decade. Meanwhile, families are dealing with the financial pressures of the highest inflation in 40+ years.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Nebraska State Patrol hosts national workshop in Omaha

The Nebraska State Patrol is proud to host the 2022 Uniformed Safety Education Officers Workshop (USEOW). The event has brought state troopers from around the country to Omaha this week. “We are tremendously honored to host our fellow troopers in Nebraska this week to share traffic and public safety ideas...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

Applications for Neb. Emergency Rental Assistance Program open through Sept. 9

LINCOLN, Neb.-The State of Nebraska has funds remaining through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). The ERAP funds are available to eligible individuals who need assistance paying prospective rent, back rent, and certain utilities – including gas, water, sewage, electricity, and internet assistance. The program will continue to accept applications through Sept. 9, 2022.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackpot#Drawing#The Nebraska Lottery
North Platte Post

DEA seizes 32,000 fake fentanyl pill over 2-day stretch in Omaha

OMAHA-Investigators with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Omaha Division seized approximately 32,000 fake pills in Omaha, some laced with lethal doses of fentanyl, in a two-day span beginning July 8. During the first six months of 2022, DEA investigators seized approximately 151,500 pills in Nebraska, marking an 83 percent increase over the 82,775 pills seized in all of 2021.
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
North Platte Post

COMMENTARY: Cybersecurity is national security

Whether you live in Omaha, Scottsbluff or points in between, one thing is clear — the cyber threat to our businesses, farms, food processing facilities, local governments and communities in Nebraska is increasing exponentially. Today’s cyber threats are more pervasive, hit a wider variety of victims and carry the potential for greater damage than ever before. From our offices in Omaha, Lincoln, Grand Island and North Platte, the FBI works to detect, deter and disrupt malicious cyber activity by proactively working with Nebraska companies and organizations, engaging with victims and imposing risk and consequences on cyber adversaries.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Patrol now hiring Nebraska State Troopers

LINCOLN — A career of opportunity is waiting for the next class of Nebraska State Troopers. Applications are open now to join the Nebraska State Patrol. There are dozens of career paths within the Nebraska State Patrol. Troopers serve by patrolling Nebraska’s roadways, as criminal investigators, as pilots, as drone operators, as K-9 handlers, as crisis negotiators, as well as on SWAT, the Bomb Squad, in Technical Crimes, Carrier Enforcement, and in many more positions.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Burned out: Kansas faces its worst-ever teacher shortage

WICHITA, Kansas — First came the school year where a killer virus sent everybody home early. Then the maddening online year. Followed by the half-and-half year. Amid all that, teachers — or public schools writ large — became the enemy. Hostility boiled over about wearing masks, banning library books or teaching about history and race. And fears continued about gunmen storming classrooms.
WICHITA, KS
North Platte Post

NAMI brings mental health support to jails, prisons

"Jail and prison are a part of our mental health system, and if we are going to use that as a place to institutionalize and house people with severe mental illness or any mental illness, we need to admit that it is part of our mental health system and provide the care that people need." — Dantia MacDonald, NAMI Connections facilitator<br>
RILEY COUNTY, KS
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
92K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy