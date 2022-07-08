Mega Millions jackpot continues to climb for Friday's drawing

Whether you live in Omaha, Scottsbluff or points in between, one thing is clear — the cyber threat to our businesses, farms, food processing facilities, local governments and communities in Nebraska is increasing exponentially. Today’s cyber threats are more pervasive, hit a wider variety of victims and carry the potential for greater damage than ever before. From our offices in Omaha, Lincoln, Grand Island and North Platte, the FBI works to detect, deter and disrupt malicious cyber activity by proactively working with Nebraska companies and organizations, engaging with victims and imposing risk and consequences on cyber adversaries.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO