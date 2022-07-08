Windsor Locks hires new high school assistant principal

Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer

WINDSOR LOCKS — The Board of Education appointed Matthew Warner as the new assistant principal at Windsor Locks High School at its June 9 meeting.

Warner started his new job on July 1, following the resignation of Carrie Apanovitch, who worked in the town’s school system since 2016. She recently accepted a new position as the principal of Suffield High School.

Before reaching the final interview with the board, Warner had to go through two rounds of interviews with Principal Rebecca Bissonnette and Board of Education staff.

Superintendent Shawn Parkhurst said Warner enjoys golfing, doing landscaping projects and vacationing in Cape Cod.

Prior to being hired by the Windsor Locks schools, Warner served as a K-12 social studies coordinator in East Hampton public schools. He also taught history and social studies at East Hampton High School.

Warner graduated from the University of Connecticut with a bachelor’s degree in secondary education, master of arts in educational curriculum and instruction and a sixth-year degree in professional education.