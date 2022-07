There may or may not be a mask mandate in effect during your next visit to Yellowstone National Park – it all depends on the COVID-19 situation in northwest Wyoming. While American life has mostly returned to something like a “pre-pandemic normal,” COVID-19 is still a health risk throughout the United States. Three of the nation’s most popular national parks – Grand Canyon, Yosemite, and Grand Teton – require masks in all indoor spaces.

3 DAYS AGO