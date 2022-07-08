Suit up in your favorite cosplay for Greater Austin Comic Con

Charlie Rice is the sort of person you’d want for a neighbor. Not only because his bungalow is always brimming with joyful gatherings, freshly cut flowers, and the occasional swing band on the front porch, but also because—if you’re lucky—you might even clinch an invite to one of his famous five-course dinner parties. “A true-blue Renaissance man, he is a consummate host, entertainer, and bon vivant with impeccable personal style... Having a place to celebrate community and host dear friends was paramount to him,” says Avery Cox, founder and principal designer of her eponymous Austin-based interior design firm, who was tapped by Charlie to help give his newly acquired (and quickly falling apart) 1930s build a modern update.

