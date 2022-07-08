ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Park, TX

Suit up in your favorite cosplay for Greater Austin Comic Con

By Antoinette Odom
spectrumlocalnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR PARK, Texas — Looking to dress up as a fictional character, meet celebrities and freely geek out? The Greater Austin Comic Con runs from July 9-10 at the H-E-B- Center in Cedar Park and it has everything that’d make for a great weekend out with family or...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Architectural Digest

This 768-Square-Foot Austin Bungalow Got a Cool and Classic Refresh

Charlie Rice is the sort of person you’d want for a neighbor. Not only because his bungalow is always brimming with joyful gatherings, freshly cut flowers, and the occasional swing band on the front porch, but also because—if you’re lucky—you might even clinch an invite to one of his famous five-course dinner parties. “A true-blue Renaissance man, he is a consummate host, entertainer, and bon vivant with impeccable personal style... Having a place to celebrate community and host dear friends was paramount to him,” says Avery Cox, founder and principal designer of her eponymous Austin-based interior design firm, who was tapped by Charlie to help give his newly acquired (and quickly falling apart) 1930s build a modern update.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austinites hang DIY 'Austin' sign at the Pennybacker Bridge Overlook

AUSTIN, Texas - The side of the 360 Overlook near the Pennybacker Bridge is empty, but it was recently home to the city’s very own "Austin" sign. A sign inspired by the iconic Hollywood sign in California. Last weekend, the six letter, DIY "Austin" sign hung off the side...
AUSTIN, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Bruce Springsteen to make Austin, Dallas tour stops in 2023

TEXAS — Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band on Tuesday unveiled their 2023 North American tour dates, and three Texas stops are included. The Boss and band will play American Airlines Center in Dallas on Feb. 10, Toyota Center in Houston on Feb. 14 and the newly opened Moody Center in Austin on Feb. 16.
AUSTIN, TX
austinfoodmagazine.com

VERDAD True Modern Mexican – Coming Summer 2023

Perry’s Restaurants is developing their newest restaurant and bar concept, VERDAD True Modern Mexican, coming to Austin in summer 2023. VERDAD will join its sister concept, CARVE American Grille, at The Grove, a dynamic mixed-use community located at 45th and Bull Creek in the heart of Central Austin. VERDAD...
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

Austin's first farm-focused food festival returns to the field this fall

Austin's first farmer-focused food festival is back for its second year with an even bigger lineup than its sold-out launch event in 2021. With a mission to educate, elevate, and celebrate the local food, farmers, and chefs that make Austin one of the most incredible food cities in the country, Field Guide Festival brings Austin together to explore the pathway of food from seed in the soil to plates on the table through food, beverage, farming and wellness experiences.
AUSTIN, TX
US105

Yummy! We Know What Is Replacing The Garage Restaurant In Killeen, Texas

Killeen, Texas I hope you’re ready for a little taste of California. (Other than In-N-Out Burger, I mean.) For some time in 2019, the city had a restaurant by the name of Richard Rawlings’ Garage. It was supposed to be an exciting and family-friendly restaurant but unfortunately it shut its doors for good on March 3, 2019 after only a short time in business. The building's been a vacant eyesore since, but that's about to change.
KILLEEN, TX
CultureMap Austin

Glorious Austin sculpture park becomes accessible to all abilities for first time

A new zig-zagging ramp at The Contemporary Austin – Laguna Gloria won’t just tie together the landscape — although it does do that, using angles to create a striking geometric feature in a cluster of greenery leading to Lake Austin. It also complies with standards set by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), connecting the upper and lower grounds to all visitors for the very first time.
AUSTIN, TX
Houston Press

The Continental Club Celebrates 22 Years of Rockin'

Its 20 year anniversary delayed by two years of COVID-19, The Continental Club of Houston is ready to celebrate its 20th/21st/22nd anniversary on Saturday July 16 with a full night of live performances on the large Continental Club stage and the smaller stage next door in Shoeshine Charley’s Big Top Lounge.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Austin

Sandwich Emi truck now open in North Austin

Sandwich Emi is owner Emilio Bardomiano's third food truck (Katy McAfee/ Community Impact Newspaper) Sandwich Emi, a new fusion sandwich truck, is now open at 203 E. 53rd St., Austin. Sandwich Emi is named after the owner, Emilio Bardomiano, who also owns neighboring truck Tacos and Deli and an agua fresca stand. Sandwich Emi has a variety of options, including banh mis, hamburgers and a Philly cheesesteak. Bardomiano’s broad menu was created in effort to have something every Austinite will enjoy.
AUSTIN, TX
Texas Observer

Ann Richards’ Legacy Is a Light for Dark Times

There’s a little thrift store in North Austin that has a blue sun-faded Ann Richards yard sign in the window. If you were to inquire, as I did, if the sign was for sale, you’d be politely told “no”—it’s as much a part of the store as the pride flag hanging in the window above clusters of ceramic knickknacks. The store owner did, however, show me another piece of Texas history, a black-and-white photograph under the checkout counter’s plate glass of Ann Richards, Barbara Jordan, and George H. W. Bush.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

H-E-B plans to expand northeast Austin store

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Grocer H-E-B has another expansion project on its hands, but it will be some time before residents can relish in the rollout. A recent filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation shows the grocery giant is preparing to expand an existing location in northeast Austin (500 Canyon Ridge Dr. in Tech Ridge) by about 27,000 square feet.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Dutch Bros Coffee holds grand opening at Parmer Lane location

Dutch Bros. coffee opened July 8 on East Parmer Lane in Austin. (Jennifer Schaefer/Community Impact Newspaper) Oregon-based drive-thru coffee chain Dutch Bros Coffee held its grand opening on July 8 at a new North Austin location. This is the fifth Dutch Bros. to open in the area, with another expected soon in Cedar Park. Dutch Bros serves a variety of drinks, including hot coffee, cold brew, blended drinks, teas, lemonades and energy drinks. 1815 E. Parmer Lane, Austin. 541-955-4700. www.dutchbros.com.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Crux Climbing Center to open third location in Pflugerville, scrapping Round Rock plans

The Pflugerville location's facilities will include 55-foot climbing walls. (Courtesy Crux Climbing Center) After facing setbacks with its planned third location in Round Rock, Austin-based climbing gym and fitness center Crux Climbing Center announced July 8 it will open the location in Pflugerville instead. The approximately 30,000-square-foot facility will be located at Heatherwilde Boulevard and Kingston Lacy Boulevard. It will include 55-foot rope-climbing walls, a bouldering area and a yoga studio. Crux expects to break ground on the new location by August and open sometime in 2023. www.cruxclimbingcenter.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
culturemap.com

Garbo's Fresh Maine Lobster presents Fundraiser For Planned Parenthood

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. As a woman-owned business, Garbo’s Fresh Maine Lobster was especially dismayed by the recent Supreme Court decision to roll back women's rights in overturning Roe v. Wade. In support of women's reproductive healthcare, Garbo’s will be hosting a fundraiser for Planned Parenthood at the restaurant’s North Austin brick and mortar location.
AUSTIN, TX
365thingsaustin.com

Oyster Pop-Up At Deep Eddy Vodka’s Tasting Room

Swing by the Deep Eddy Vodka Tasting Room and have a spicy Bloody Mary with their Lime Vodka, a couple dozen oysters, and listen to some live music! Austin Oyster Co. will be on-site shucking your heart’s desire of East Coast oysters from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Entry is free, but the oysters are not.
AUSTIN, TX

