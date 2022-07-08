ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

City Will Open Cooling Centers Due to Extreme Temperatures

Corpus Christi, Texas
Corpus Christi, Texas
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XjbpU_0gZ5nHGm00

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Corpus Christi and Nueces County from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. today. Maximum heat indices are expected to range from 110° to 114° degrees.

Hot temperatures and high humidity will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

In response to the extreme temperatures, the City of Corpus Christi is making several cooling centers available to the public for extended hours.

The cooling centers will be open from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. today.

Please see the list below for facility names and addresses:

Senior Centers

Ethel Eyerly Senior Center 654 Graham Road 826-2330

Garden Senior Center 5325 Greely Drive 826-2345

Lindale Senior Center 3135 Swantner Drive 826-2340

Public Libraries

La Retama Central Public Library 805 Comanche Street 826-7000

Ben F. McDonald Public Library 4044 Greenwood Drive 826-2356

Owen R. Hopkins Public Library 3202 McKinzie Road 826-2350

Anita & W.T. Neyland Public Library 1230 Carmel Parkway 826-2370

Dr. Clotilde P. Garcia Public Library 5930 Brockhampton Street 826-2360 (Open until 7:00 p.m.)

Janet F. Harte Public Library 2629 Waldron Road 826-2310 (Open until 7:00 p.m.)

CCRTA

The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority will allow individuals to ride fare-free upon telling their Bus Operator that they'll be traveling to the nearest cooling center. For more information, go to http://www.ccrta.org

The City's pools, splash pads, and the Bayfront Park Fountain are open with free admission as a cooling alternative. NOTE: All children under the age of eight must be accompanied and supervised at all times by an adult age 16+.

Public Pools:

Hours of operation vary by location:

  • Collier Pool, 3801 Harris Drive - Open 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Corpus Christi Natatorium, 3202 Cabaniss Parkway – Closed due to swim meet
  • West Guth Pool, 9705 Up River Road – Open 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Greenwood Pool, 4305 Greenwood Drive – Open 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • H-E-B Pool, 1520 Shely Street – Open 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Oso Pool, 1109 Bernice Drive – Closed due to lifeguards out with COVID-19

Splash Pads:

  • Lindale Park Splash Pad, 3133 Swantner Drive, Open 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
  • Bill Witt Park Splash Pad, 6869 Yorktown Boulevard, Open 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
  • Manuel Q. Salinas Park Splash Pad, 1354 Airport Road, Open 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Bayfront Park Fountain

1309 North Shoreline Boulevard

Open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Pet Safety

Animal Care Services will have on-call officers for calls concerning pets left outside in the heat.

Tips for keeping pets safe in extreme heat:

  • Bring pets inside
  • Never leave your pet in a car
  • Give your pet extra water
  • Protect your pet's paws from hot surfaces

Water Conservation

The City remains in Stage One of the Drought Contingency Plan, residents are reminded to conserve water.

Heat Safety Tips

Overall, the best defense against heat-related illness is prevention. Stay cool, drink plenty of fluids, wear cool clothing and monitor strenuous outdoor activities.

The City also would like to remind everyone about the precautions you can take to reduce your risk of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. The Texas Department of State Health Services advises:

  • Never leave anyone, including animals, in a closed, parked vehicle.
  • Drink plenty of fluids, but avoid drinks with alcohol, caffeine, or a lot of sugar.
  • Plan strenuous outdoor activity for early mornings or evenings when it's cooler.
  • Take frequent breaks when working outside.
  • Signs and symptoms of heat illness include dizziness, heavy sweating, nausea, headaches, and muscle cramps. If signs and symptoms begin to emerge, move to a cooler location, rest a few minutes, and slowly drink a cool liquid. Immediately seek medical attention if conditions do not improve and tell someone to observe you.
  • Frequently check on the elderly, the ill, and others who may need help.

For more information on City cooling centers, visit www.cctexas.com/coolingcenters.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Corpus Christi, TX
Government
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Nueces County, TX
Government
City
Lindale, TX
County
Nueces County, TX
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Temperatures#Cooling Center#Heat Exhaustion#Senior Centers#Tx
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Corpus Christi, Texas

Corpus Christi, Texas

548
Followers
1K+
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

The city's population was estimated to be 326,586 in 2019, making it the eighth-most populous city in Texas. The Corpus Christi metropolitan area had an estimated population of 442,600. It is also the hub of the six-county Corpus Christi-Kingsville Combined Statistical Area, with a 2013 estimated population of 516,793. The Port of Corpus Christi is the fifth-largest in the United States. The region is served by the Corpus Christi International Airport.

Comments / 0

Community Policy